First Minister calls for halt to involvement in US defence project

The First Minister has called for work to stop on a defence project with the US.

Baroness Eluned Morgan said the United States is “not the partner it once was” and urged the UK Government to halt involvement in the Deep Space Advanced Radar Capability (Darc) programme.

The Cawdor Barracks site in Pembrokeshire is expected to house the main UK contribution to the project, alongside sites in the US and Australia.

In a statement on Wednesday, Lady Morgan said: “I’m calling for the Darc defence project in Pembrokeshire to be halted.

“The United States under Donald Trump is not the partner it once was.

“Talk of targeting civilians, undermining our allies, and diminishing the sacrifice of our armed forces is not the conduct of a reliable ally.

“I believe in international alliances, I believe in collective security, but there is a clear difference between standing with our partners and giving a free pass to a US president who has threatened war crimes and shown contempt for our country.

“I’m urging the UK Government to halt our involvement in the Aukus radar project until we can be confident those partnerships reflect our values, and our security interests.”

The Darc programme will see a network of radars developed in Australia and the US as well as the UK to provide global monitoring of the skies, increasing the Aukus nations’ ability to track objects in space.

The use of three sites is expected to provide coverage of the sky at all times of day and under any weather conditions, and the UK’s contribution to this project is described as “crucial to its success”.

Refurbished

Under the plans, the Cawdor Barracks site in Pembrokeshire, which was originally set to close by 2028, would be refurbished to accommodate Darc.

Sir Keir Starmer’s political spokesman declined to say whether the Prime Minister backed Lady Morgan’s comments but appeared to distance Downing Street from the suggestion that work should pause.

He said: “The Deep Space Advanced Radar Capability programme will secure long-term jobs in Pembrokeshire, Wales and help protect essential satellite communication and navigation works.

“We’re engaging with the local community on proposals to redevelop Cawdor Barracks to host Darc, which will be operated by UK personnel.

“We are following processes agreed with Pembrokeshire County Council and have already completed a comprehensive environmental impact assessment including to ensure the project has minimal impact on the local skyline.

“Cawdor Barracks has a long history of supporting the UK’s military.

“This site has been both a Royal Air Force flying station and a Royal Navy base.”

Economic damage

A spokesman for opposition leader Kemi Badenoch expressed disagreement with the Welsh First Minister’s stance, telling reporters that Britain “should not be doing anything that it that is going to have any sort of economic damage to this country just because we don’t like the occupant of the White House”.

“We have got to think far more long-term,” he added.

Henry Tufnell MP for Mid and South Pembrokeshire, said: “I’m concerned that the First Minster appears to not want the local jobs and economic growth on a project that is unlikely to be operational until after the Trump administration.

Our community here in Pembrokeshire has always played a pivotal role in the UK’s defence and the DARC project represents the next chapter in our proud heritage.

“I am working closely with MoD officials to ensure the views and concerns of local residents are fully heard and addressed. Any environmental and public health concerns must be addressed while delivering genuine, tangible benefits for local workers and the wider community.

“The U.K. Government is resolute on using defence to keep our country safe and revitalise the industrial heartlands of our United Kingdom.”