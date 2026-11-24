Mark Mansfield

Rhun ap Iorwerth has told the Senedd that the Welsh Government is ready to lead a “new alliance” in support of further devolution after Andy Burnham rejected calls to transfer more powers to Wales.

The First Minister said on Tuesday that Wales’s constitutional future should be decided by its people and their elected representatives. He welcomed comments from TUC Cymru, former first ministers and members of the Senedd, and said the dispute had revived debate about how Wales should be governed.

“It’s time to say ‘yes’ for Wales once more,” he told the Senedd. “And this Government is ready to convene and lead a new alliance. I believe that such an alliance will come together, rooted in the simple but powerful principle that Wales’s constitutional future should be shaped by the people of Wales and their democratically elected representatives.”

Mr ap Iorwerth invoked the 1997 referendum in which Wales voted for its own devolved legislature. He said the vote had given those now serving in the Senedd the privilege of representing the people of Wales.

The statement followed a letter from the Prime Minister on Friday rejecting the Welsh Government’s case for devolving the Crown Estate, justice and policing, and rail infrastructure.

Mr ap Iorwerth has asked for urgent talks and urged Mr Burnham to reconsider the findings of independent reviews, including the Commission on Justice in Wales and a report on how policing could be devolved.

“I will now await the Prime Minister’s response and hope that he will consider the independent evidence before him, free from interference or influence by those who do not have Wales’s best interests at heart,” he said.

Mr Burnham argued in his letter that a shared policing system helped forces work across the border and gave Welsh forces access to specialist resources. He offered talks on giving the Welsh Government a stronger role in policing within the existing settlement and backed retaining a shared justice system for England and Wales.

Long-term investment

The Prime Minister said the Crown Estate’s scale and financial capacity supported long-term investment, including in offshore wind. On rail, he said Great British Railways should fund and deliver infrastructure in partnership with Transport for Wales and the Welsh Government.

TUC Cymru has separately called for further devolution and fair funding for Welsh public services. Its general secretary, Laura Doel, said it had sought an urgent meeting with Welsh Secretary Stephen Kinnock to make the case.