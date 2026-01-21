First Minister calls for ‘new chapter for devolution’

Wales needs a ‘new chapter for devolution’ underpinned by fairer funding and stronger powers, the First Minister will say tomorrow (22 January) as she sets out an agenda for constitutional reform.

In a keynote speech to the Institute for Government, Eluned Morgan will argue that Wales would benefit from a rebalanced devolution settlement that guarantees a fair share of UK funding and gives the Welsh Government greater control over key public services.

The First Minister will call for Wales to receive fair funding allocations for rail, research and investment, warning that the current system continues to leave the country at a disadvantage compared with other parts of the UK.

Central to her proposals is a call for a new Constitutional Reform Act that would legally protect devolution and prevent powers being rolled back without the consent of the devolved administrations.

She will also propose the creation of an independent oversight process to ensure funding is distributed fairly between Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and England.

Speaking ahead of the address, the First Minister said Wales must automatically receive its “rightful share” of UK-wide spending.

“As part of our new chapter on devolution, we have to ensure that UK-wide frameworks enable innovation,” she will say. “I am proposing a new independent adjudicator to ensure financial fairness across the nations.”

She will argue that Wales should, as a minimum, receive a Barnett share of all UK-wide investment funding, particularly in areas such as rail infrastructure, justice, and research and development.

“The new chapter must be underpinned by a ‘fair share formula’ so that Wales automatically receives its rightful share of UK resources in critical areas like rail, justice, and research and development,” she will add.

The First Minister will also reiterate the Welsh Government’s long-standing demands for further devolution, including responsibility for policing, rail services, youth justice and probation.

Crown Estate

She will again call for the transfer of Crown Estate powers to Wales, arguing that control over seabed and energy assets is vital for the country’s economic future.

In addition, she will urge the UK Government and the Chancellor to make permanent Wales’ full access to its financial reserves, saying greater flexibility is needed to manage public finances effectively.

“That’s what the Welsh Government I lead does and that’s what the next chapter is about,” she will conclude, framing her proposals as a push for a more mature and equitable devolution settlement within the United Kingdom.