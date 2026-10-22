First Minister confirms Welsh Covid review will lack powers to compel witnesses

Mark Mansfield

First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth has confirmed that the Welsh Government’s independent review of the coronavirus pandemic will not have statutory powers to compel witnesses to give evidence.

Covid Bereaved Families for Justice Cymru has warned that the process “risks becoming yet another toothless review” and said it would not participate without those powers.

Plaid Cymru had scaled back its plans for a full Welsh inquiry before May’s election, proposing a shorter investigation with a defined remit. However, according to BBC reporting, its then health spokesperson Mabon ap Gwynfor had said witnesses would be compelled to give evidence under oath.

Speaking to S4C’s Y Byd yn ei Le, produced by ITV Cymru Wales, Mr ap Iorwerth acknowledged that the families were right about the limitations of the review announced on Wednesday.

“Yes, because a public inquiry has specific powers,” he said.

“We were asking for an inquiry at the beginning, then the UK inquiry came along. What I have been consistent on is finding answers about what happened in Wales.

“That is what we are looking to do, and that is what is important, not which model to follow.”

The bereaved families group has accused Plaid of going back on promises made before entering government.

Its co-lead, Catherine Griffiths, whose 86-year-old father died after contracting Covid in a care home, told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast that a review without statutory powers would be “a waste of public money”.

She said: “To establish what happened, identify responsibility and make recommendations, the inquiry needs to be statutory.

“Otherwise, it’s an ad hoc arrangement. No-one is obliged to provide evidence.”

Plaid’s position has changed since March 2024, when Mr ap Gwynfor, now health minister, accused the Labour Welsh Government of “dodging scrutiny” by refusing to establish a separate inquiry.

Writing in the Welsh agenda while the UK inquiry was holding hearings in Cardiff, he argued that its scope was insufficient to examine every aspect of the pandemic response in Wales.

“Only a full inquiry for Wales can achieve this, and it is both a democratic and a moral imperative that the Welsh Government heeds the call in today’s motion,” he wrote.

Limited investigation

In March 2026, he outlined a more limited investigation into matters inadequately covered by the UK inquiry, with a clear remit and timetable.

The previous Labour administration had resisted a separate Welsh inquiry, arguing that decisions in Wales should be examined within the UK investigation.

Mr ap Iorwerth rejected the suggestion that his government had broken its promise.

“We are doing exactly what we said we would do, which is to construct a plan to find answers. And while it is correct that there is a difference between what a statutory enquiry and a review can do, we are clear that we would expect witnesses to be called forward,” he told Y Byd yn ei Le.

Autumn recess

The review will be established by Dafydd Trystan Davies, the minister responsible for government effectiveness and the constitution. Further details are expected when the Senedd returns from its autumn recess in November.

Asked whether it would proceed without the bereaved families group, Mr ap Iorwerth said: “This review is happening and of course I hope the families will take part because ever since starting as health spokesperson I have worked very closely with them and I am sure that I am looking for the same answers they are looking for.”

Y Byd yn ei Le is available on S4C, S4C Clic, YouTube Newyddion S4C and BBC iPlayer.

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