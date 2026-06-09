First Minister confronted on what method of badger culling he prefers

Emily Price

Wales’ First Minister, Rhun ap Iorwerth came under pressure over badger culling after being asked which method he would favour, including shooting, poisoning, gassing or bludgeoning the animals.

The row comes amid renewed political tension over future policy on bovine tuberculosis (TB), with Welsh Labour interim leader Ken Skates warning that Plaid Cymru’s approach could see the reintroduction of badger culling in Wales.

A ban on badger slaughter was introduced by the previous Welsh Labour government following research suggesting the practice was both inhumane and ineffective in controlling the spread.

Plaid Cymru’s 2026 manifesto stated that they would look at “implementing a new approach to managing bovine TB – one which recognises wildlife as a source of infection and enables scientifically validated control methods”.

Welsh Labour says this has raised significant fears around Plaid’s attitudes towards badger culling and animal welfare.

During Questions to the First Minister on Tuesday (June 9) Mr Skates drew gasps from some Senedd Members when he confronted the First Minister on what his preferred method of slaughtering badgers is.

He asked: “What is Plaid Cymru’s preferred method of killing badgers? Is it to shoot badgers? To poison badgers? Perhaps bludgeon them, or gas them?

“Would you want the badgers shot or poisoned or do you have another method in mind?”

Mr ap Iowerth failed to rule out badger culling in his response, saying “I won’t engage with what is not a serious question.

“What I will do, is engage with the question that I think he is trying to ask, which is what is our position on the eradication of bovine TB.

“If I’ve understood correctly, the question around the eradication of TB is that we will follow the science.”

Concerns

Mr Skates responded: “Well the science is very clear First Minister. Science is abundantly clear.

“Please show us any science that contradicts the measures that Welsh Labour introduced.

“And I don’t think your answer today will allay any concerns out there that you’re going to be reintroducing a cull on badgers.”

Speaking after the exchange Mr Skates added: “I was appalled that the First Minister dismissed concerns raised about animal welfare today, as ‘not a serious question’.

“Plaid Cymru’s approach to the outdated and cruel practice of culling badgers sets a dangerous precedent around how they will approach animal welfare.

“Which animal rights are they prepared to roll back on?

“Welsh Labour will continue to hold the government to account to ensure the progress made on a safer, kinder Wales for animals is not undone.”

Opposition

Following the election of the new Plaid Cymru Government in May, the Badger Trust urged ministers and all political parties to reject badger culling.

It came after polling revealed overwhelming public opposition across Wales to killing badgers as a response to bovine TB.

The opinion survey by RSPCA Cymru showed that only 27% of people in Wales supported badger culling, while 46% were opposed.

The findings also revealed widespread public discomfort with lethal control measures with 63% saying they were either very or somewhat uncomfortable with killing badgers.

68% opposed using public money to fund culling, with the Badger Trust warning that public funding is an inevitable part of culling, as demonstrated in England.

Farming unions in Wales strongly advocate for targeted badger culling, arguing it is a necessary measure to eradicate bovine TB.