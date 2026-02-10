First Minister expresses support for Starmer’s future as prime minister

Kyle Bright

First Minister Eluned Morgan has said in a statement that she supports the Prime Minister after calls for Sir Keir Starmer to resign.

In a statement, she said: “I support the Prime Minister in the job he was elected to do. After years of revolving-door leadership under the Conservatives, the country needs stability in an age of instability, and that matters for Wales.”

She went on to address the scandal surrounding Lord Peter Mandelson’s appointment to Washington as British ambassador despite his known links to Jeffrey Epstein, which have driven the calls for the Prime Minister to resign.

Baroness Morgan added: “I had concerns that Peter Mandelson was incompatible with public office because of the company he kept. What has since come to light has only reinforced those concerns.

“These issues are deeply troubling not least because, once again, the voices of women and girls were ignored. That failure must be acknowledged and confronted honestly.

“Leadership means upholding standards and acting when they fall short.”

Speaking in a Welsh context, the First Minister said: “Ultimately, I judge any Prime Minister by a simple test: whether they deliver for Wales. I have been clear with Keir about what Wales needs.

“Action on the cost of living, investment in our economy and infrastructure, and a continued commitment to stronger devolution.

“My focus remains on leading Wales with integrity and delivering real change for people here.”

Questions were raised over whether the First Minister would follow calls made by Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar on 9 February for the Prime Minister to resign.

Sarwar put the “failures” of Westminster in delivering for Scotland at the centre of his statement during a public press conference: “My first priority and loyalty is to my country, Scotland. The distraction needs to end. The leadership from Downing Street has to change.

“We cannot allow the failures at the heart of Downing Street to mean the failures continue here in Scotland.”

‘Good, decent man’

Despite the calls by the Scottish Labour leader, UK cabinet ministers have since come out and backed the Prime Minister.

Jo Stevens, the Secretary of State for Wales, was among those figures. She expressed her support in a post on social media which said: “Keir Starmer is a good, decent man with public service running through his veins.

“He came into politics for all the right reasons.

“He’s defied the naysayers many time (sic) and he’ll do so again.

“He’s changing and renewing our country and has restored it’s (sic) reputation across the world.”