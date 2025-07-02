First minister ‘failed to declare interest’

Chris Haines – ICNN Senedd reporter

Wales’ first minister Eluned Morgan failed to declare an interest as a member of a trade union from which she received £3,500, the Senedd’s standards commissioner found.

Baroness Morgan was found to have breached a rule by failing to declare her membership of Unite the Union during a 2024 statement on the Tata steelworks in Port Talbot.

In a report released today, Douglas Bain, the Senedd’s standards commissioner, said Senedd members must declare an interest before taking part in any relevant proceedings.

Baroness Morgan denied she had breached the rules with the “passing” comments, arguing requiring members to declare an interest in such circumstances would inhibit debate.

She told the commissioner it would be unreasonable to assume her interest in Unite might influence her contribution in her capacity as first minister.

‘Irrelevant’

Mr Bain agreed on this point, writing: “There is nothing to suggest that the member’s registered interests had any influence on her contribution to the proceedings.”

But he said: “The issue is not whether they had any influence but whether her interests might reasonably be thought by others to influence her contribution.”

He rejected as “irrelevant” her defence that there was no vote at the end of the debate.

Mr Bain, who ruled a further complaint inadmissible, said: “The member was a member of Unite the Union which had more than 1,000 members working there. She had on a date not specified in the register, received £3,500 from that union.

“Nor do I accept that requiring members to declare an interest in these circumstances would inhibit debate in the Senedd. All that would be required of members would be a few words explaining their interest before participating.”

‘No further action’

He found the first minister breached standing order 13.8A in the Senedd’s rulebook.

It states: “Before taking part in any plenary proceedings, a member must declare any interest, financial or otherwise, that the member, or to their knowledge, a family member, has or is expecting to have which is relevant to those proceedings, and might reasonably be thought by others to influence the member’s contribution.”

The standards commissioner expressed concerns about many entries showing no dates and he called for further guidance on the length of time an interest should remain on the register.

The standards of conduct committee, made up of Senedd members, agreed that a breach had been found but recommended no further action.

“The need to declare relevant interests is a key part of parliamentary proceedings,” the committee wrote. “It ensures transparency and openness in debates.”

