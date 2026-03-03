First Minister fears community tensions over war in Middle East

The First Minister has expressed concern that the situation in the Middle East could result in tensions closer to home.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions on Tuesday, Baroness Eluned Morgan described the conflict as “deeply concerning” and said she feared its impact on “community cohesion” in Wales.

Britons continue to remain stranded throughout the Middle East, with more than 100,000 having registered their presence with the Foreign Office amid evacuation planning.

Lady Morgan said it is not clear how many of those affected are Welsh.

She said: “I think the situation in the Middle East is deeply concerning.

“There are many innocent civilians that are already being affected in all parts of this conflict area, there are many Welsh people who have been caught up in the situation, some working there, some on holiday.

“And the safety of our loved ones is absolutely paramount and that’s where we’ve been focusing our attention.”

“I’ve expressed my deep concern and my concern for the people living in Iran and in the rest of the region,” she added.

“I have real fears that there’s a danger that this could escalate beyond our control.

“I think it’s really important that we in Wales understand that we need to keep community cohesion together in our country.

“There is a potential and a danger that this could spill over into our own communities here, and I would urge everybody to work together for peace, reconciliation, and, particularly in our country here, to make sure that we do not see the kind of tensions that I fear could develop if things continue.”

In a written statement, Lady Morgan said the Welsh Government is “monitoring developments closely” and “assessing potential impacts on Wales”.

She added: “The Welsh Government joins international partners in calling for restraint, a return to diplomacy and full adherence to international law.”