Nation.Cymru staff

Rhun ap Iorwerth has said he is “pretty gobsmacked” by the UK Government’s refusal to devolve more powers to Wales, accusing ministers of debating the issue across Whitehall without properly engaging with Wales.

The First Minister was responding to Welsh Secretary Stephen Kinnock, who defended the decision and said transferring the powers would have led to “destabilisation and fragmentation and disintegration”.

In a letter to Mr ap Iorwerth, Prime Minister Andy Burnham said he was “not persuaded” by the case for devolving policing, justice, the Crown Estate and rail infrastructure.

Mr ap Iorwerth told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast: “I’m pretty gobsmacked by that, but at least one positive here is that we are seeing very clearly now that this is about Westminster saying, ‘we decide, it doesn’t matter what the people of Wales think’.”

He pointed to Mr Burnham’s own record in local government, telling BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that Mr Burnham had more powers over policing as mayor of Greater Manchester than he has as First Minister of Wales.

Mr Kinnock said there was “a bold and ambitious offer on the table” to work with the Welsh Government on fiscal powers, employment support, reindustrialisation and innovation.

He said the aim was to give regions and communities within Wales more influence over their economies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhun ap Iorwerth (@rhunapiorwerth)

Mr Burnham argued in his letter that a shared policing system for England and Wales helped forces work across the border and gave Welsh forces access to specialist resources. He also backed retaining a shared justice system.

On the Crown Estate, which manages the seabed off the Welsh coast, Mr Burnham said the existing arrangements offered the greatest economic and social benefits for Wales. On rail, he said Great British Railways should fund and deliver infrastructure in partnership with Transport for Wales and the Welsh Government.

Welsh Labour

The decision puts Mr Burnham at odds with Welsh Labour leader Ken Skates, who reaffirmed last weekend that devolving policing and the Crown Estate remained party policy.

Welsh Liberal Democrat leader David Chadwick said: “Andy Burnham spent years telling Westminster to trust Manchester with more power. Now he’s in No 10, he owes Wales an explanation. Why does Labour still refuse to treat Wales as an equal nation to Scotland?”

Welsh Conservative leader Darren Millar called the debate an “unnecessary distraction” from the cost of living, NHS waiting lists, educational attainment and economic growth. He urged both governments to focus on cutting taxes, reducing welfare spending and investing in national security.

YesCymru said all 22 Welsh councils and the Senedd had backed devolving the Crown Estate. Its chair, Rob Hughes, said: “Wales is not a child. Westminster is not our parent.”