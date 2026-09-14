First Minister hails ‘new political landscape’ across UK

Nation.Cymru staff

First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth has said a “new political landscape” is emerging across the UK ahead of talks between the leaders of three pro-independence parties in Cardiff.

The Plaid Cymru leader said May’s Senedd election had been a “turning point for Wales” as he prepared to meet SNP leader John Swinney, Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald and Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill on Monday.

The talks come four months after Plaid Cymru won the Senedd election, making Mr ap Iorwerth Wales’ first pro-independence First Minister.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Mr ap Iorwerth said: “I’m pleased to welcome the leaders of the SNP and Sinn Féin to Wales at what is an important moment in our politics.

“May’s election was a turning point for Wales. We now have a Plaid Cymru-led Welsh Government with a clear mandate to do things differently.

“Across these islands, we are seeing a new political landscape emerge, with a growing recognition that the Westminster model is no longer working.

“Our parties have much to gain from working together, as partners and as equals, where we share common interests and where cooperation can improve the lives of the people we represent.

“That is the spirit in which we are coming together. I look forward to strengthening the relationships between our parties and taking another step towards a new partnership between our nations.”

Monday’s meeting will include discussions on practical co-operation in areas including the economy, energy and European and international relations.

The parties will also call on the UK Government to “prepare, plan and facilitate” constitutional change in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Mr Swinney said the meeting came at a “pivotal moment of constitutional change”.

He said: “Our parties share the common belief that our interests will never be served by Westminster, and that the people of our respective nations must have a meaningful say over their future.

“This discussion comes the week after the Prime Minister accepted that a referendum should take place when there is majority support for independence in Scotland.

“That acknowledgment that the people of Scotland can and should determine their own constitutional future is long overdue.”

He added: “Today, our parties will come together and commit to working in partnership on areas such as social justice, energy, and the right to national self-determination.”

Prime Minister Andy Burnham told the Commons last week that he was “not aware that there is majority public support for another referendum” in Scotland, adding: “Until that changes, there will not be one.”

Downing Street subsequently insisted the remarks did not represent a change in UK Government policy, while Mr Burnham later told Mr Swinney in a letter that another referendum remained “off limits”.

‘Different histories’

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald said Ireland, Scotland and Wales had “different histories and different constitutional circumstances” but shared the principle that nations should have the right to determine their own futures.

She said: “In Ireland, the position is clear. The Good Friday Agreement provides a peaceful and democratic pathway to reunification and guarantees the right of the people of this island to determine our constitutional future.

“No British Prime Minister can take Irish unity off the table. Ireland’s future will be decided by the people of Ireland.”

Ms O’Neill said strengthening relations between the parties and finding common ground would help them “create better opportunities for the workers, families and communities we represent”.

She added: “Change is happening right across these islands and we must be ready for constitutional change when it comes.”

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