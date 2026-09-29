First Minister hails Reform MS’s ‘climate conversion’ after AI-generated ‘greener Wales’ post

Emily Price

The First Minister has welcomed an AI-obsessed Reform Senedd Member’s “conversion to climate activism” after Nation.Cymru revealed he had generated an image promising a “greener Wales”.

Rhun ap Iorwerth’s remark drew laughs in the Senedd Chamber during Plenary of Tuesday (September 29) as he mocked Afan Ogwr Rhondda MS Steve Bayliss over the AI image.

The First Minister said: “I do welcome the conversion of the Member as somebody who sits in a party that is often linked with climate change denial, in that his Facebook page now does call for a greener Wales. I welcome his conversion to climate activism.”

Bayliss appeared unfazed by the jibe, laughing and thanking the First Minister for his support.

Nation.Cymru had reported on Monday (September 28) how despite previously claiming that man-made climate change was a false threat to justify “green projects”, Bayliss had published an AI “week in review” graphic to social media which promised a “greener Wales”.

A source branded the image “AI slop” and pointed out that Reform UK’s official stance is to “scrap ‘net stupid zero’ policies”, eliminate renewable energy subsidies, and expand fossil fuel extraction.

On March 28, Bayliss had published a post to his Facebook page which claimed that “man-made climate change is not science”.

In the post, Bayliss cited an AI-led study which tested the global warming theory and concluded that “the claims behind man-made climate change do not match the facts”.

The post published by Bayliss stated: “The findings are clear: the story told by the UN and mainstream climate scientists is false.”

It added: “The truth is simple: man-made climate change is an arbitrary claim. It is not supported by facts. It is not based on logic. It was never science.

“It is propaganda. It is designed to justify new taxes, tighter controls, and massive subsidies for green projects run by the same elite who fund the narrative.”

Our source said the remarks posted by Bayliss in March were “totally contradictory” to the AI-generated post he had published at the weekend.

They said: “As an MS, he should not be able to post duplicitous content to appeal to both sides of an argument.”

Nation.Cymru contacted Bayliss and asked if he was aware that the AI weekly roundup post he had generated claimed he was fighting for a “greener” Wales?

We asked how the Reform MS could make this pledge when his party actively rejects climate and environmental targets.

We also asked why Bayliss uses AI to draft so many of his social media posts.

The Reform MS did not respond to any of our questions.

A large amount of the content Bayliss publishes on his Facebook page appears to be AI-generated, with some of his more bizarre posts featuring uncanny valley-style images of himself and other politicians.

In June, the Reform MS was forced to delete an AI-generated social media post about a key by-election because it contained incorrect information for voters.

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