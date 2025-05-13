First minister leads tributes to ’champion of women’s health’

Chris Haines, ICNN Senedd reporter

Wales’ first minister led cross-party tributes in the Senedd to a passionate campaigner who fought to improve services for fellow cancer patients.

Eluned Morgan paid tribute to Claire O’Shea, who died aged 42 from gynaecological cancer on Monday May 12 surrounded by her loved ones.

Claire’s campaign seeks to change health services in Wales for women living with cancer who are too often “dismissed, downplayed, unheard and misdiagnosed”.

Baroness Morgan told the Senedd: “Claire was a passionate campaigner and a valued member of the Labour family, contributing significantly to public service and global solidarity through her incredible work through Hub Cymru Africa.

“She bravely used her personal journey – not to blame but to push for change.

“She raised awareness of critical issues in health care and gave a voice to those who have been overlooked, and her legacy is one of compassion, solidarity and a belief in the power of advocacy to drive meaningful change.

“We remain committed to acting on the lessons she left behind.”

‘Formidable campaigner’

The Senedd health committee undertook an inquiry into gynaecological cancers in response to Claire’s campaign, publishing a report, Unheard, with recommendations for ministers.

Claire told the committee: “Primary care and my experience with my GP was… disappointing, to say the least – so many phone calls, me chasing, being dismissed.

“I called it medical gaslighting by the end and I think the reason I ended up in tears with the final GP appointment was finally feeling vindicated, like I’m not a neurotic woman who’s making a fuss over nothing, which is definitely how I was made to feel.”

Darren Millar, leader of the Conservative opposition in the Senedd, echoed tributes to Claire during first minister’s questions on May 13.

He said: “She was a formidable campaigner for cancer patients and, of course, she was a champion for women’s health more widely. We owe it to her now, as members of this Senedd collectively, to drive forward the agenda that she was pursuing.”

‘Powerful advocate’

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth told the Senedd: “I want to thank her for everything she did to give others a better opportunity in the battle against cancer.”

Labour’s Alun Davies said: “One thing Claire did very powerfully, of course, was to advocate for women who had been failed by the system in treating their cancers.

“I was contacted last week by a breast cancer sufferer in my constituency… she spoke about the terror and sleepless nights she has now as a consequence of the proposed changes to personal independence payment. She is currently terrified she will lose the support she has.

“Surely, the best way to pay tribute to Claire is to ensure our actions match our words and nobody suffering in this position in Blaenau Gwent, or elsewhere in Wales, should be worried about whether they can pay their bills at the end of the day?”

‘She gave others a voice’

Elin Jones, the Senedd’s speaker or Llywydd, expressed the Welsh Parliament’s sadness at Claire’s untimely death in a statement at the start of the plenary meeting.

She said: [Her] testimony giving evidence to the inquiry on gynaecological cancer services was among the most powerful contributions ever heard by this Senedd.

“Through the determination to share her story, and the establishment of Claire’s Campaign, she gave others a voice and demanded better for women across Wales.

“As a Senedd, we recognised her contribution to public life during the Senedd’s 25-year celebrations last year.

“Claire gave evidence to several Senedd committees, in various professional capacities. She was scheduled to give evidence on the Welsh Government’s international strategy to the culture committee tomorrow.

“I’m sure all members will join me in sending our condolences to Claire’s family and friends.”

