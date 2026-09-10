First Minister opens up about late mother in new documentary

Nation.Cymru staff

First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth has spoken emotionally about his late mother and how her absence affected him following his historic election victory.

The Plaid Cymru leader reflects on Gwyneth Morus Jones in a new fly-on-the-wall documentary following his first three months in office.

Mrs Morus Jones died in December 2012, just months before her son was first elected to the Senedd as the member for Ynys Môn.

Speaking in Rhun ap Iorwerth: Y Tri Mis Cyntaf (The First Three Months), Mr ap Iorwerth recalls how thoughts turned to absent family members in the aftermath of May’s Senedd election.

“It became a theme in the days after the election for people to remember those who aren’t here and say ‘Wow, they would have been so proud to see this,’” he said.

“I too had that person, of course, and that was Mum.”

Mrs Morus Jones and her husband Edward Morus Jones were active members of Plaid Cymru for many years.

Mr ap Iorwerth added: “Thinking that the person who was so important in my life was not there is something that I’ve thought a lot about, but she is there. Every day.”

His sister, Awen Iorwerth, also speaks in the documentary about their mother’s influence on the family and her commitment to Wales, the Welsh language and Plaid Cymru.

“Wales and the Welsh language were very important to Mum. It had always been a part of her. The Eisteddfod, canvassing for Plaid Cymru,” she said.

“[The election victory] meant that she had been able to give part of herself through Rhun.”

The documentary also follows Mr ap Iorwerth during the immediate aftermath of the May Senedd election, when Plaid Cymru emerged as the largest party with 43 of the expanded Senedd’s 96 seats.

Reaction

Cameras capture his reaction as results arrive from across Wales and the scale of the change in the country’s political landscape becomes clear.

He said: “What’s happened all day is we’ve seen results come in which have solidified and confirmed the completely historic change we’ve seen today in the history of Welsh politics.

“The feeling of responsibility is immense.”

The programme, produced by Boom Cymru and Zwwm Films for S4C, follows Mr ap Iorwerth during his first three months as First Minister.

Rhun ap Iorwerth: Y Tri Mis Cyntaf will be available on S4C, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer from September 10, with English subtitles available.

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