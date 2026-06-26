First Minister outlines vision for closer ties with Europe in address to EU ambassadors

Nation.Cymru staff

The First Minister of Wales, Rhun ap Iorwerth, addressed the representatives to the UK from the major EU nations yesterday.

On a visit to Europe House in London, the FM set out his ambitions for closer working with Europe, and the opportunities for Wales through closer co-operation.

The meeting follows the First Minister’s first overseas visit to Dublin on Wednesday.

In his speech, the First Minister said:

“Wales is an internationalist nation. This Welsh Government is determined to take meaningful action to strengthen cultural and economic ties with our European neighbours.

“But we must have the tools to do this. That means a stronger Welsh voice in international engagement.

“We continue to make the case for a more ambitious destination – one that sees the United Kingdom rejoin the Single Market and the Customs Union to reduce friction, restore alignment and unlock the full potential of our shared economies.

“Our international engagements already support export growth, inward investment and job creation. We want to build on that success, working with partners across Europe, expanding trade, deepening collaboration and unlocking growth that is shared, sustainable and rooted in our values.

“Our European relationship is also, fundamentally, about people. For generations, opportunities to live, study and work across Europe have shaped Welsh lives and broadened horizons. We are determined that the next generation will not be denied those opportunities.

“Wales is a country full of national pride, while also confidently internationalist, and we are determined to, once again, play a full role in strengthening the relationship between Wales, the UK and Europe.

“We stand ready to work with you to deliver that future – together.”