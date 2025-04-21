First Minister pays tribute after Pope Francis dies aged 88

Wales’ First Minster has joined politicians from across the political spectrum to pay tribute to Pope Francis following his death on Monday aged 88.

Eluned Morgan said: “It is with great sadness that I have learned of the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis this morning.

“As First Minister of Wales, and as a Christian, I offer my deepest condolences to the Catholic community in Wales and around the world.

“Pope Francis led with unwavering humility, courage and profound compassion. Throughout his papacy, he was a tireless advocate for the poor, the marginalised and the displaced. He reminded us all that the fight against poverty, climate change and injustice is not just a political or social task, but a moral calling. His message was clear: every person, regardless of background, race, or sexuality deserves dignity, respect and love.

“His famous call to ‘not judge, but walk with’ exemplified a faith rooted in love, empathy and understanding for all people, focusing on compassion rather than condemnation.

“In his final months, he spoke with moral clarity, condemning what he referred to as the ‘genocide’ in Gaza, urging the world to recognise the humanity of all people and to choose peace over destruction.

“In a world that often feels divided, Pope Francis built bridges of unity and his legacy will endure in the lives he touched and the values he championed – values that continue to inspire us here in Wales.

“On behalf of the Welsh Government, I offer our deepest sympathies to all those mourning his loss. May he rest in peace, and may his example continue to guide and inspire us all.”

Oppressed

Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts said his “voice for the poor and the oppressed across the world will be greatly missed”, while Labour MP Pat McFadden, one of the most senior Catholic members of the Cabinet, said he had “served until the very end”.

Scottish First Minister John Swinney said the Pope had been “a voice for peace, tolerance and reconciliation”.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said the pontiff’s death on Easter Monday “feels especially poignant”, saying he had spent his final Easter “bearing witness to the faith he devoted his life to”.

In a post on X, she added: “He reminded us that leadership isn’t about power, but about service.

“When I met him in 2022, he spoke warmly of the UK and the values we share. In a world that too often turns away from faith, he stood firm.”

Compassion

Meanwhile, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey praised Francis as “a leader of compassion and courage, speaking up for those in need and calling for peace in a world too often divided.”

He said: “His influence reached far beyond the Church. He offered hope by reminding us of strength in kindness and faith.

“We should remember his example: stand up for what’s right, care for others, and hold on to compassion and hope.”

Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair, who converted to Catholicism after leaving office, also paid tribute to the Pope.

He said: “Pope Francis was an extraordinary and devoted servant of the Catholic Church, admired both within and beyond it for his humility, compassion, and unwavering commitment to the Christian faith and the service of all humanity – Christian and non-Christian alike.”

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky also paid tribute with a photograph from a 2023 meeting he had with Francis in which the pontiff told him he was “praying for peace” after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“He knew how to give hope, ease suffering through prayer, and foster unity,” Mr Zelensky said in his statement.

“He prayed for peace in Ukraine and for Ukrainians.

“We grieve together with Catholics and all Christians who looked to Pope Francis for spiritual support.”

