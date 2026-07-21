First Minister presses Burnham for more powers in first talks with new Prime Minister

Mark Mansfield

Rhun ap Iorwerth has urged Prime Minister Andy Burnham to hand Wales greater powers over policing, justice, rail and the Crown Estate after the pair held their first talks since Burnham entered Downing Street.

The First Minister said he had congratulated Mr Burnham on becoming Prime Minister and called for the new UK Government to match its rhetoric on devolution with action.

Following the call, Mr ap Iorwerth said: “I was pleased to congratulate the new Prime Minister on a call this morning and to set out my hope that we can build a positive and productive relationship.

“I urged him to turn his commitment to devolution into action by giving Wales the powers we need to improve outcomes for all our communities on policing, justice, the Crown Estate, rail and on funding. I also conveyed my eagerness to work with him to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

“I look forward to a meeting very soon so I can begin our discussions in earnest on behalf of the people of Wales.”

A Downing Street spokesperson said Mr Burnham had told the leaders of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland he wanted to build “a new politics” based on collaboration and practical working with the devolved governments.

The Prime Minister said he looked forward to meeting the leaders in person soon and visiting Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland in the near future.

During a separate call with Scottish First Minister John Swinney, however, Mr Burnham drew a firm line on constitutional issues. According to a UK Government source, he told Mr Swinney the pair would have to “agree to disagree” on Scottish independence and made clear he was focused on practical measures rather than further constitutional referendums.

Mr Burnham also held talks on Tuesday with Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly.

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