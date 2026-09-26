First Minister quotes actor Matthew Rhys at independence rally

Eleanor Storey, Press Association

Rhun ap Iorwerth has used the words of actor Matthew Rhys to make the case for Welsh independence at a rally which attracted thousands of campaigners.

The first Minister addressed the crowd in Aberystwyth on Saturday afternoon at an event jointly organised by pro-independence groups All Under One Banner Cymru (AUOB) and Yes Cymru.

As many as 8,000 campaigners are estimated to have joined the march through the seaside town, carrying large flags and banners, and wearing Yes Cymru T-shirts.

Speaking at the rally, Mr ap Iorwerth quoted Welsh actor Matthew Rhys, who described Wales as a “small but mighty nation” after winning two best lead actor awards at the Emmys earlier this month.

The First Minister said: “Wales is showing a new sense of confidence like never, ever before.

“I will use and quote the words of Matthew Rhys, too – our small and mighty nation, he called it.

“Well, this small and mighty nation is ready to shape its own future.”

It comes after the first ministers of the UK’s three devolved nations – SNP leader John Swinney, Mr ap Iorwerth and Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill – met in Cardiff earlier this month to declare that “Westminster’s time is coming to an end”.

The leaders – who met in their capacity as party leaders, rather than as officials in their respective governments – signed a memorandum of understanding which reiterated their commitment to independence.

Mr ap Iorwerth told the crowd on Saturday: “We are distinct nations, we have our own stories to tell, we have our own constitutional journeys to follow.

“But we came together with a very, very simple message – that each of our nations should have the right to determine its own future.

“That right to self-determination is not a right that the UK Government or the Prime Minister is willing to acknowledge and give us.

“This only makes us more determined to make the case for Wales.”

He added: “In the most positive way, we are on a journey, and there is no turning back.”

Independence referendum

The First Minister said last week that he would seek powers to hold an independence referendum, but has ruled out such a vote during this Senedd term.

He told the crowd in Aberystwyth: “The seismic (Welsh Parliament election) results on the 7th of May changed Wales forever.

“We now have, for the first time, a Welsh Government led by a political party that unequivocally believes that it is our unalienable right as a nation to decide on our own future.

“We have, for the very first time, a First Minister for Wales who believes that it is only as an international, interdependent, independent state that we will be able to fulfil our potential as a nation.”

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