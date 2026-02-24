First Minister reaffirms commitment to ‘nation of sanctuary’ policy

Emily Price

First Minister Eluned Morgan has been quizzed on whether she remains “absolutely committed” to Wales being a “nation of sanctuary”.

In the Senedd on Tuesday (February 24), Labour back bencher Alun Davies pressed Baroness Morgan on the future of the policy following his recent visit to Ukraine.

Davies’ journey to the the war torn country during the Senedd recess alongside his Labour colleague Mick Antoniw was his fifteenth trip since Russia launched its invasion there four years ago this month.

Speaking in the Senedd’s recently refurbished Siambr, the Blaenau Gwent Senedd Member described the harrowing reality of life in Ukraine.

He said: “We heard the air raid warnings, we felt the cold, we saw the streets in darkness, we saw the impact of war on human beings.

“The ‘nation of sanctuary’ is a mark of our civilisation, it is a mark of who we are as a nation and as a country.”

The policy – which aims to support refugees fleeing war – is controversial due to debates over public spending priorities.

Right-wing opponents of the scheme, such as the Welsh Conservatives and Reform UK, argue that it could be used as a “pull factor” encouraging immigration.

Although, the Welsh Tories previously supported the plan they have since U-turned claiming they would scrap it if they were elected into government in Wales.

Reform UK was accused of spreading significant misinformation about the scheme during the Caerphilly by-election in October last year.

Over £55 million has been spent on the Welsh Labour Government’s nation of sanctuary policy since 2019 – the vast majority of which has been spent on resettling refugees from Ukraine.

Speaking about the policy during First Minister’s Questions, Davies said: “It tells everybody that the people of Wales will always support those fleeing war.

“The ‘nation of sanctuary’ has been used overwhelmingly to support people from Ukraine seeking support from us here, a sanctuary, whilst their country is being attacked.

“I hope, First Minister, that you will be able to confirm that this government remains absolutely committed to the ‘nation of sanctuary’ and will continue to support people fleeing war from Ukraine and elsewhere, and that Wales will always be a country and a nation that supports those that are fleeing danger and conflict.”

Responding Baroness Morgan said she was “quite proud” of the fact that Wales had “welcomed people from Ukraine in their hour of need”.

She said: “91 per cent of the money spent on the ‘nation of sanctuary’ has been spent supporting 8000 Ukrainians who found refuge in Wales – that’s something I think we should be proud of.

“This question also related to veterans – and let’s not forget that a significant other part of the 9 per cent left is actually spent on supporting Afghan people who supported our military in Afghanistan.

“So these are people that we should one supporting – they stood by us and our military and it’s absolutely right that we stand by them.”

Heckled

Later during FMQs, Welsh Conservative leader Darren Millar was heckled when he said he supported the First Minister’s comments about Ukraine.

Speaking in the Siambr, he said: “The Welsh Conservatives stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Ukraine in the face of Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasion. Slava Ukraini.”