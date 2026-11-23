Mark Mansfield

Rhun ap Iorwerth says he will make a statement to the Senedd on Tuesday after asking Andy Burnham for urgent talks over the UK Government’s refusal to devolve more powers to Wales.

The First Minister has urged the Prime Minister to reconsider his decision on policing, justice, the Crown Estate and rail infrastructure.

In a written statement on Monday, Mr ap Iorwerth said the refusal to explore transferring those powers showed Mr Burnham “does not view Wales as an equal nation”.

Mr ap Iorwerth said he had come away from talks with Mr Burnham in Glasgow encouraged that the UK Government was willing to reconsider where powers should sit. He said the Prime Minister’s reply on Friday was difficult to reconcile with that discussion and with his public commitment to “devolution by default”.

In his latest letter, the First Minister asked Mr Burnham to review the findings of three independent studies himself. They include the Commission on Justice in Wales, chaired by former Lord Chief Justice Lord Thomas, and a report on how policing could be devolved, led by former North Wales Police chief constable Carl Foulkes.

“Restating traditional departmental concerns does not provide an evidence base for maintaining the status quo,” he wrote.

Mr ap Iorwerth said Scotland already exercised several of the powers Wales was seeking and argued that cross-border cooperation could continue after devolution. He said the current settlement denied Wales the opportunity to benefit from its natural resources, secure a fair share of rail investment and develop a justice system that met its needs.

Mr Burnham said the shared policing system helped forces work across the border and gave Welsh forces access to specialist resources. He offered talks on giving the Welsh Government a stronger role in policing governance within the existing settlement and also backed retaining a shared justice system for England and Wales.

On the Crown Estate, Mr Burnham argued that its scale and financial capacity made the current arrangements better suited to supporting long-term investment, including in offshore wind. He said Great British Railways should fund and deliver rail infrastructure in partnership with Transport for Wales and the Welsh Government.

The First Minister also asked to return to his proposal for a Wales Bill, which he set out in his 1 October letter. He wants the two governments to discuss the scope and timing of the legislation, alongside possible transfers of powers over welfare, broadcasting, port regulation, air passenger duty and energy regulation and pricing.

Progress

Mr ap Iorwerth welcomed progress on giving Wales greater financial flexibility and said his proposed Partnership for Growth would be central to economic talks. He urged the Prime Minister to finalise the financial arrangements and confirm how payments under Wales’s planned Cynnal child payment pilot would be treated for tax and benefits purposes.

TUC Cymru has separately called for further devolution and fair funding for Welsh public services. Its general secretary, Laura Doel, said the trade union body had sought an urgent meeting with Welsh Secretary Stephen Kinnock to make the case.