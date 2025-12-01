First Minister says investment summit marks shift in government priorities

The First Minister has said a major investment summit marks a shift in priorities for her government.

Speaking at the Welsh Investment Summit, hosted at the International Convention Centre in Newport, Eluned Morgan said she wanted to put the economy “front and centre”.

The event is the most significant hosted by Wales since the 2014 Nato summit – with more than 300 senior business leaders attending from 31 countries.

Baroness Morgan said: “Different (political) leaders have different priorities.

“This, growing the economy, making a difference to the lives of people in Wales, getting quality jobs so that they can pay their bills – that is my priority.

“This is a shift from the Welsh Labour government into the space where the economy is absolutely featuring front and centre.

“It’s very much, I hope, a signal that, you know, this is the future that I want for Wales, one where, actually, we are proud, we stand firm and that we see a good future for Wales, where we don’t constantly have to think about poverty, but we think about how we get people out of poverty through delivery.”

Lady Morgan told attendees that since the Welsh Government announced the investment summit last year, it has landed £16 billion of investment into Wales.

She added: “This is a country that builds – patiently, steadily, and seriously.

“But we are now ready to put the rocket boosters under our economy – and with your help we know we can transform the prospects of our country, our people and also the prospects for your companies.”

The summit has been attended by high-profile figures including the Prince of Wales and Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

Luke Fletcher MS, Plaid Cymru’s economy spokesman, said he “broadly” welcomed the event taking place.

He said: “Going forward, it is important that any deals struck in the summit are thoroughly scrutinised by the Senedd, because while investment is welcome, any money spent on securing these deals must not come at the expense of growing and supporting Welsh businesses.

“The Welsh Government has promoted this summit with much fanfare, as a way to create jobs and boost the economy – but we must strike the right balance when it comes to economic development.

“This means improving Government support for Welsh domestic businesses, also.”