First Minister says national security is priority after ‘spy’ arrests

Hayley Jones

The First Minister, Eluned Morgan, has confirmed that the Welsh Government is fully cooperating with police following arrests linked to suspected Chinese espionage.

During First Minister’s Questions in the Senedd on Tuesday, Ms Morgan said national security will always be a priority and pledged that the government will provide any support requested by law enforcement and security services.

She said: “Anything the police need from us in the Welsh Government, they will get.

“We’ll always support the work of the police and security services to keep people safe.”

Darren Millar, leader of the Welsh Conservatives, asked whether the government had launched an urgent review of staff vetting and security arrangements in light of the arrests.

He highlighted the concern that multiple people had been arrested on suspicion of assisting Chinese intelligence services.

He said : “First Minister, many of us were shocked last week to learn that three men had been arrested on suspicion of assisting Chinese intelligence services.

“Given the seriousness of this situation and the fact that three people, not just one, have been arrested, can you tell us: when did you become aware of the national security concerns?

“And can you also tell us whether you’ve initiated an urgent review of the vetting and security arrangements for staff employed by your Government and party?”

Ms Morgan responded that it would be inappropriate to comment on details of the ongoing investigation.

She said: “This is a live investigation and therefore it would be inappropriate for me to comment on any detail affecting this issue.

“This is a serious issue, there are serious allegations that are being laid down, and therefore I want to respect that legal process, and I will not be commenting on the details of any of this case.”

Arrests across Wales

The three men were arrested last week at different locations. David Taylor, the husband of East Kilbride and Strathaven MP Joani Reid, was arrested in London. A 43-year-old man was arrested in Pontyclun, South Wales, and a 68-year-old man was arrested in Powys, mid-Wales.

All three have been released on bail until May, the Metropolitan Police confirmed. No charges have been filed, and investigations by counter-terrorism officers continue.