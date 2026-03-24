First Minister says she prioritises ‘country over party’

First Minister Eluned Morgan has said she puts her country before the Labour Party.

Speaking at the final First Minister’s Questions before the Welsh Parliament election in May, Baroness Morgan said she will “always side with the people of Wales”.

Labour has led Wales since the Senedd was first established more than two decades ago, but if opinion polls are to be believed, this period in power could soon be brought to a close.

Lady Morgan has previously sought to distance Welsh Labour from Sir Keir Starmer’s Government, but offered her support to the Prime Minister in the wake of calls for his resignation.

The pair also presented a united front when Sir Keir visited south Wales last month, stressing the importance of delivering “side by side”.

On Tuesday, Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth said: “It would be easy for me to just stand here and criticise the record of this Labour Government, too easy.

“We have rehearsed the state of the NHS, schools and the economy so many times, and the excuses are like a broken record.

“The First Minister often talks of experience in government, but longevity isn’t the same as delivery.”

Mr ap Iorwerth, who hopes to become First Minister in May, suggested Labour puts “party before country” and said Welsh voters are “crying out for new leadership”.

Lady Morgan said: “When it comes to country and party, I have been clear, I have been clear before, and I will be clear again – country over party, every single time for me.

“When it comes to choice, I will always side with the people of Wales, I will always make sure that I stand up for the people who need protection.

“You put constitutional issues above protecting the people of Wales, people are clocking that, and we know, and they know, that that is just a first stop on the road to separatism.

“What you want is a constitutional fight, what we need, what we need is a government that is serious, serious times deserve and need serious politicians.”