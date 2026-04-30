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First Minister says ‘vote Plaid Cymru’ in campaign gaffe

30 Apr 2026 2 minute read
Photo ITV News via X

PA, Nation.Cymru

The First Minister accidentally told Labour Party members to “vote Plaid Cymru” in an election campaign gaffe.

Baroness Eluned Morgan, the leader of Welsh Labour, misspoke while addressing a crowd of supporters at a week-to-go campaign event in Barry Island.

Ending her speech, Lady Morgan said: “One week to go, let’s open that new chapter for Wales, let’s have fairness you can feel, let’s vote Welsh Labour in the election next week.”

“Pleidleisiwch Plaid Cymru,” she added in Welsh, before quickly correcting herself to say “Plaid Lafur (Labour Party)”.

The error was met with laughter from her audience, who clapped and cheered at the end of her speech.

Speaking to ITV Wales, the First Minister said: “We’re all a little bit exhausted, once you switch into Welsh the word ‘Cymru’ comes off your lips.

“Obviously I’m very, very keen for people to vote Welsh Labour in this election.

“You know where you stand, waiting lists are coming down, nine months in succession.

“The plan is working – don’t put it at risk.”

Labour has led Wales for more than two decades but, if opinion polls are to be believed, Plaid Cymru and Reform UK are vying to become the biggest party in the Welsh Parliament after May 7.

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John T
John T
1 hour ago

Wedi gweld y golau or diwedd ‘Luned !

3
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Y Cymro
Y Cymro
1 hour ago

That’s the only sound advice Eluned Morgan has made since becoming First Minister.

4
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Rhufawn Jones
Rhufawn Jones
1 hour ago

Ie, yn hytrach na thros Llafur – Plaid Lloegr

2
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Mab Meirion
Mab Meirion
42 minutes ago

An SOS from the captain of a sinking party, all hands to Plaid’s pump and pump like mad to save a country from an attack by global parasites, the locust party wants to eat us all up…

3
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Leigh Richards
Leigh Richards
28 minutes ago

Freudian slip from Eluned obviously

4
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Fi yn unig
Fi yn unig
13 minutes ago

Da iawn Eluned. You know it makes sense.

0
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