First Minister says ‘vote Plaid Cymru’ in campaign gaffe
PA, Nation.Cymru
The First Minister accidentally told Labour Party members to “vote Plaid Cymru” in an election campaign gaffe.
Baroness Eluned Morgan, the leader of Welsh Labour, misspoke while addressing a crowd of supporters at a week-to-go campaign event in Barry Island.
Ending her speech, Lady Morgan said: “One week to go, let’s open that new chapter for Wales, let’s have fairness you can feel, let’s vote Welsh Labour in the election next week.”
“Pleidleisiwch Plaid Cymru,” she added in Welsh, before quickly correcting herself to say “Plaid Lafur (Labour Party)”.
Bloody hellfire. That’s going straight into Plaid’s TikTok! pic.twitter.com/UBPlJXDnsT
— Owen Williams 🏴 (@OwsWills) April 30, 2026
The error was met with laughter from her audience, who clapped and cheered at the end of her speech.
Speaking to ITV Wales, the First Minister said: “We’re all a little bit exhausted, once you switch into Welsh the word ‘Cymru’ comes off your lips.
“Obviously I’m very, very keen for people to vote Welsh Labour in this election.
“You know where you stand, waiting lists are coming down, nine months in succession.
“The plan is working – don’t put it at risk.”
Labour has led Wales for more than two decades but, if opinion polls are to be believed, Plaid Cymru and Reform UK are vying to become the biggest party in the Welsh Parliament after May 7.
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Wedi gweld y golau or diwedd ‘Luned !
That’s the only sound advice Eluned Morgan has made since becoming First Minister.
Ie, yn hytrach na thros Llafur – Plaid Lloegr
An SOS from the captain of a sinking party, all hands to Plaid’s pump and pump like mad to save a country from an attack by global parasites, the locust party wants to eat us all up…
Freudian slip from Eluned obviously
Da iawn Eluned. You know it makes sense.