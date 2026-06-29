First Minister sets out demands for Burnham government

Mark Mansfield

First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth has said Wales must receive fair funding and the same powers as Scotland if Andy Burnham becomes prime minister.

Responding to Burnham’s first major speech since Sir Keir Starmer announced his resignation, the Plaid Cymru leader said Wales would continue to press for a stronger devolution settlement regardless of who leads the UK Government.

Mr ap Iorwerth said Wales should not settle for anything less than parity with Scotland, arguing that a new Downing Street outpost in Manchester would do little to address Wales’ constitutional concerns.

“I have been arguing for many years that the Westminster system is a broken system. That is why this Welsh Government set out our expectations on day one that Wales both needs and deserves a fairer settlement on funding and powers.

“Regardless of who leads the UK Government, I will be making the same positive case in a constructive manner – fair funding and parity of powers with Scotland must be a bare minimum for Wales, and I look forward to pursuing a respect agenda that works both ways.”

Mr ap Iorwerth also pointed to what he described as the Welsh Government’s early record in office.

“Wales already has a new government giving people a new sense of agency, possibility and hope on priorities – from cutting waiting lists, to rolling out fully funded childcare, to creating good jobs.”

The comments came after Burnham unveiled plans for a decade-long programme to shift power away from Whitehall, promising what he described as the biggest rebalancing of power in modern Britain.

The Makerfield MP said he would establish a “Number 10 North” in Manchester to oversee greater devolution of powers and resources, alongside plans to give regions greater control over housing, transport, energy and other public services.

“The days of Whitehall fighting the devolution of power into the regions and nations are over for good,” Burnham said.

Scotland

The Welsh Liberal Democrats also argued that Wales must not be overlooked if further powers are devolved within England.

The party’s Westminster spokesperson David Chadwick MP said Wales should receive the same constitutional settlement as Scotland.

“If Labour can find the ambition to devolve powers across England, they should have the ambition to give Wales the same powers as Scotland.

“The Welsh Liberal Democrats believe Wales deserves a stronger devolution settlement, starting with the powers that will make the biggest difference to people’s lives and our economy: greater borrowing and taxation powers, the devolution of rail and the Crown Estate, and a fair funding formula for Wales.”

Burnham is expected to become prime minister on July 20 if he is the sole candidate in the Labour leadership contest following Sir Keir Starmer’s resignation.

Mistakes

Darren Millar MS, Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, said: “Andy Burnham is making the same mistakes as Keir Starmer, set to become Prime Minister of one of the world’s largest economies without a plan to govern.

“Without a plan, he can’t take the tough decisions to cut taxes, reduce welfare, grow our economy, deliver energy security and invest in defence.

“Instead of growing our economy, Andy Burnham’s main commitment seems to be moving powers around between politicians.

“It’s increasingly clear that Kemi Badenoch is the only party leader with a plan to get Britain working.”