First Minister shows support for new health hub

Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter

The First Minister has backed plans for a new multi-million pound health and well-being hub in a former department store.

Following a Senedd discussion over Welsh town centres, Eluned Morgan said she was “pleased” to see that the project planned for the empty Debenhams building was going ahead.

She hoped the project planned for the inside of the Menai Centre on the High Street could help bring more people into the city.

The once thriving store closed back in May, 2021 after going into liquidation.

Access

Working together, Cyngor Gwynedd, Welsh Government, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, Bangor University and other partners are backing the hub scheme, which is aimed at improving access to local health services.

The matter came up during a plenary debate on Tuesday February 18, after the Dyffryn Clwyd MS Gareth Davies had raised concerns over “the creeping death of the Welsh high street” in which the Arfon MS Siân Gwennlian had raised the topic of the “decline” of Bangor’s high street.

Once boasting the longest high street in Wales, Bangor has seen in recent years a fall in footfall with many shops closing and left empty.

Responding to Mr Davies, the First Minister said the state of Welsh high streets was something that was being taken “very seriously” by the Welsh Government.

Rhyl town centre

She cited work in Rhyl town centre, where she said “we’ve spent £20 million. That’s not a small amount of money, and that’s on improving and adapting…

And that “…we are working with Denbighshire County Council in further developing a placemaking plan for Rhyl, and we’ve also got the Queen’s Market site [in Rhyl] – a £13.2 million project – and that’s supported by a £6.3 million Transforming Towns grant.

“So, you say we’re not doing anything. That is quite a lot of money in your one – in your one – town. We’re doing lots of this across the whole of Wales.”

Ms Gwenllian said: “One only needs to visit Bangor high street to see how some of our shopping centres have declined over time, despite great efforts to improve the situation, including a plan for a health and well-being centre at the old Debenhams site.”

She also queried the need for “more flexibility” around turning empty properties on the High Street into social housing.

The First Minister said: “When I spoke to people on Bangor high street they were very eager to see what we could do.”

“I’m pleased to see that that project in Debenhams to create a health and well-being hub is going to open, and that’s very important, I think, in terms of bringing people into the city centre.

“It is important that we do take the opportunity to look at what we can do on our high streets, and there are examples of where changing shops into homes is working very well.”

Speaking after the debate, Ms Gwenllian added: “This is a positive and significant step toward tackling two very persistent challenges that face our city, the decline of the high street and the lack of access to health services.

“The integrated hub will centralise health services, offering a modern, cost-effective model while also re imagining the high street as a place for socialising and enjoying hospitality businesses whilst accessing services.”

