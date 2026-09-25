First Minister to address Welsh independence march

Nation.Cymru staff

First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth will address supporters of Welsh independence at a march and rally on Saturday.

Campaigners from across Wales are expected to gather in Aberystwyth for the latest March for Independence, organised by YesCymru and AUOBCymru.

The march will leave Castle Gardens at 1pm before returning there for a rally featuring political figures, campaigners and performers.

It will be the first March for Independence to be held in Aberystwyth and the first staged in mid Wales. Organisers say it will be the 11th march held by YesCymru and AUOBCymru since 2019.

Mr ap Iorwerth previously addressed the March for Independence in Bangor in 2023, when he was Plaid Cymru leader. Saturday’s appearance will be his first at one of the events since becoming First Minister following this year’s Senedd election.

Earlier this month, Mr ap Iorwerth joined SNP leader John Swinney and Sinn Féin leaders Michelle O’Neill and Mary Lou McDonald in Cardiff to sign a memorandum asserting the right of Wales, Scotland and Ireland to determine their own constitutional futures.

The Senedd also backed the principle this week that the people of Wales should determine the country’s constitutional future.

Mr ap Iorwerth said: “People from all corners of Wales will come together under one banner to say that Wales should have the right to decide its own future.

“It’s a principle that was supported in a vote in the Senedd this week, and a principle that has guided Plaid Cymru throughout our history.

“Quite simply, we believe in our potential as an independent nation. And we recognise that bringing the people of Wales with us is essential. That’s the kind of leadership Plaid Cymru offers.

“We are on a journey, and there is no turning back. The next step must be equality with Scotland, at the very least.

“We stand up for Wales, seeking the investment and greater powers we need from Westminster now, so that we can make a real difference to people’s lives as the next step on our constitutional journey.”

Referendum

YesCymru is campaigning for an independence referendum by 2032 and says it wants to build majority support for leaving the UK over the next six years.

A Survation poll commissioned by the campaign group earlier this month found 32% of likely voters would vote for independence when respondents who said they did not know or declined to answer were excluded.

YesCymru said support among likely referendum voters was 59% among 18 to 24-year-olds, 54% among those aged 25 to 34 and 57% among 35 to 44-year-olds.

Rob Hughes, chair of YesCymru, said: “Having the First Minister address the March for Independence is an important moment, but this movement has always been much bigger than any one politician or political party.

“Change has to be built from the ground up, in communities across Wales.”

Other speakers at the rally are due to include National Eisteddfod Crown and Chair winner Hywel Griffiths, Bethany Davies, Cerys Hutin, Linda Rogers and Plaid Cymru MS Elwyn Vaughan.

The rally will be hosted by Siôn Jobbins of Radio YesCymru, with live music from Dros Dro and Connemara.

An independence market will also be held at Castle Gardens from 10am until 4pm.

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