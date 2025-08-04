First Minister to celebrate Welsh culture and Wrecsam’s global success at Eisteddfod

The First Minister will celebrate Wrecsam’s new success as a global destination for culture and sport as she visits the National Eisteddfod today.

She will take part in a special question and answer session at the Eisteddfod with journalist Maxine Hughes. Maxine is known for her work on the documentary series Welcome to Wrexham, with the owners of Wrexham Football Club, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, and the series Byd Itafol for S4C.

The National Eisteddfod is Wales’ annual national festival which celebrates our language, culture and literature, as well as performing in the Welsh language. It gives everyone a chance to immerse themselves in the language.

Leading destination

Wrecsam is hosting the Eisteddfod this year. The city has become a leading destination for tourism – visitor spending reached more than £179m, representing nearly 20% year-on-year growth and supporting more than 1,750 full-time jobs in the sector.

Speaking before her visit, the First Minister said: “It is wonderful to be at the National Eisteddfod in Wrecsam to celebrate how this wonderful place manages to perfectly capture the spirit of modern Wales – where our rich cultural heritage and the contemporary come together.

“It’s always great to see our special culture and the Welsh language get attention at the Eisteddfod, and the excitement that comes with it.

“Wrecsam shows how our communities can thrive on the world stage while continuing to be proud Welsh.”

‘Difficult times’

Maxine Hughes said: “The story of Wrecsam has now traveled the world. The city has been through difficult times, and there is still work to be done, but it is a story of resilience and a strong community.

“I’m so proud to be taking part in the Eisteddfod, and even more excited that the festival is being held in Wrecsam. I’m looking forward to having a wide-ranging discussion with the First Minister at Wales’ most important annual cultural event.”

Recent data showed 2023 was Wrecsam’s strongest tourism year on record. The annual STEAM Data, which Local Authority areas use to measure local tourism performance, shows that visitor spending reached over £179 million, representing nearly 20 per cent year-on-year growth and supporting 1,758 full-time jobs in the sector.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

