First Minister to challenge PM over powers and funding for Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth will urge Prime Minister Andy Burnham not to bypass the Senedd or treat Wales as a region of England when they meet in Glasgow on Friday.

Mr ap Iorwerth will press for greater devolved powers, a fairer funding settlement and delivery of the UK Government’s £14 billion rail investment commitment.

He will attend the National Economic Council and hold a separate meeting with the Prime Minister, with justice and policing powers among his priorities.

“This is the Prime Minister’s opportunity to prove his commitment to a respect agenda that works both ways,” the First Minister said ahead of the meetings.

“That means pledging not to bypass the Senedd, and not to treat Wales effectively as a region of England.”

Mr ap Iorwerth will call for a new Wales Bill to give Wales parity of powers with Scotland, alongside a proposed Growth Partnership between the two governments.

“I will be urging the Prime Minister to pursue a range of measures to improve the lives of the people of Wales,” he said.

“These include proposing a new Growth Partnership between the Welsh and UK Governments to boost prosperity in all parts of our nation, as well as a fairer funding settlement and parity of powers with Scotland through a new Wales Bill.

“This also means delivering without delay on the £14bn rail funding commitment the UK Government has already made to Wales.”

The First Minister said the case for devolving justice and policing was “particularly compelling and urgent” and would be a focus of his discussions with Mr Burnham.

He will also seek progress on arrangements for Cynnal, the Welsh Government’s proposed weekly child payment pilot for the poorest families, to proceed without a tax detriment.

“Wales also needs the UK Government to move quickly to ensure that we can press ahead with Cynnal – our weekly child payment pilot to help the poorest families – with no tax detriment,” he said.

“The Secretary of State for Wales has gone on record this week to say that discussions around this issue are progressing, so I expect tangible action to be pledged during our meetings in Glasgow.”