First Minister to recommend counsel general to the King following Senedd agreement

Ella Groves, ICNN Senedd Reporter

The counsel general designate will be recommended to King Charles III by the First Minister following a Senedd agreement.

It comes following Rhun ap Iorwerth’s First Minister’s Questions debut on Tuesday 2 June.

Although the counsel general is appointed by the King on the recommendation of the First Minister, Senedd approval is required for the recommendation to be made.

Under the Government of Wales Act 2006, the First Minister may not recommend the appointment, or the removal, of the counsel general without the agreement of the Senedd.

What is the counsel general?

The counsel general is the Welsh Government’s law officer, as well as the government’s chief legal advisor and representative in the courts.

The counsel general is not a minister, but is a member of the Welsh Government and can attend cabinet meetings at the invitation of the First Minister.

Notably, the role does not have to be held by a sitting Member of the Senedd.

As of 2026, the role of counsel general has twice been held by individuals who were not also sitting MSs – Theodore Huckle QC from 2011 to 2016, and Elisabeth Jones from August to September 2024.

Responsibilities of the role include the provision of legal advice to the government, oversight of prosecutions on behalf of the Welsh Government, and oversight of the Legal Services Department and Office of the Legislative Counsel.

The counsel general is also expected to take questions from MSs in the Siambr during plenary once every four weeks.

Who has been recommended?

Former Plaid Cymru MP Elfyn Llwyd has been proposed as counsel general.

Addressing the Siambr on Tuesday, Mr ap Iorwerth said: “A barrister and an experienced parliamentarian, I know that Elfyn will step into the role with the same dignity, the same passion and the same pragmatic attitude that defined his career in Westminster and that drew respect from all parts of the House of Commons.

“He worked on a cross-party basis to create an offence of stalking. He campaigned for veterans and for a justice system for Wales.

“Elfyn foresaw this moment in an interview with Dewi Llwyd six years ago, sharing that one ambition remained, namely to become counsel general in the Senedd. He didn’t tell that to me, but he did say that, at that time, and I quote, ‘he would like to contribute as much as he could to developing the new Wales through that medium.’

“I have no doubt that that contribution will be a very valuable one, a thoughtful one and a principled one. I ask members to support this nomination today.”

Mr Llwyd was then called upon by Llywydd Huw Irranca-Davies to make a short contribution.

Speaking in the Siambr, Mr Llwyd pledged to “maintain the standards expected of me by the ministerial code, and to undertake my duties as required, looking at integrity independence, and respect for the rule of law”.

He continued: “I commit to provide clear, robust and unbiased advice to the Welsh Government, and to work to strengthen the quality and credibility of Welsh law as I take the next significant step in our devolved history.

“I therefore commit to work constructively with the government, and with you, the Senedd, recognising the crucial role that the Senedd has in scrutinising government, and ensuring transparency in the way legal decisions are made.”

He added: “I also pledge to carry out my duties fairly, working hard, with a clear focus on insisting on the best for Wales always, and, with the new energy steering the vision of this government, for the benefit of the people of Wales.”

What happens now?

The motion was agreed without amendment, meaning the First Minister may now recommend Mr Llwyd’s appointment to the King.