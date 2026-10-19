First Minister to seek new economic partnership with UK Government

Nation.Cymru Staff

The First Minister will today (Monday, 19 October) call on Andy Burnham to agree a new “partnership for growth” when the two leaders meet at the National Economic Council later this month.

In a speech at Cardiff University’s Wales Governance Centre this evening, First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth will set out his arguments for greater co-operation and less duplication between the two governments, with the aim of delivering improved growth for both Wales and the UK.

The First Minister will also announce plans to publish a Green Paper on how local and regional powers are administered in Wales before the end of this Senedd term.

The First Minister will tell the audience: “I will invite the Prime Minister to agree a new partnership for growth between our two governments – a practical agreement about how our two governments work together to unlock Wales’s economic potential.

“An agreement which ensures that respect flows both ways. An agreement which commits my government to engaging positively and constructively with the UK Government to seize opportunities for growth. In return, we expect the UK Government to accept that when powers are devolved, the Welsh Government decides how that is done.

“Consider some of the opportunities before us – floating offshore wind, the future of Welsh steelmaking, the development of our ports, and AI and digital industries. Each represents a major opportunity for jobs, investment and growth, and each requires action from both governments.

“My message to the Prime Minister will be a simple one – let us spend less time designing new programmes and duplicating activity. Let us spend more time unlocking opportunity and supporting investment, and more time delivering the growth we both want to see in all parts of our respective nations.”

On the planned Green Paper, the FM added: “One of my commitments is to provide a path forward that we can take together, to find our own Welsh route to regional collaboration, leading to a new regional map and a plan for implementing it.

“That vision cannot simply be designed in Cardiff and delivered to everyone else. It must be developed together – with local government, regional partners, with public services – and with the people of Wales themselves.

“New powers and new partnerships are not the destination – they are the lanterns which light the path to prosperity and productivity.”

The Prime Minister is also due to visit south Wales today to mark the 60th anniversary of the Aberfan disaster.

Last week, Burnham offered to work with the Scottish Government on further devolution, including greater control over employment support and regional economic development.

Speaking in Motherwell, Mr Burnham said he wanted to move beyond the “old politics of conflict” and explore ways of giving more powers to local communities in Scotland, suggesting that further responsibilities for transport and housing could follow.

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