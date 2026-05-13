First Minister unveils new Welsh Government cabinet

Emily Price

First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth has unveiled his first cabinet.

Mr ap Iorwerth said: “This cabinet will bring new energy, new ideas and a new direction to the way our nation is led.

“United and filled with talent and experience ready to serve, my government, my government will believe in the art of the possible, working as one team every day to improve the lives of the people of Wales.

“Our principals will be our guide as we seek practical solutions to the issues faced by communities the length and breadth of our country – and we will pursue our missions with the energy and certainty and urgency they demand.

“Our pledge is simple – to repay people’s trust in us as quickly as we can, bringing the nation together.

“A new era of leadership starts today.”

The First Minister appointed Sioned Williams as his deputy and Cabinet Minister for Social Justice and Equality.

Former Llywydd Elin Jones secured the role of Finance Minister and Heledd Fychan was appointed Trefnydd, Chief Whip and Cabinet Minister for Culture and Sport.

Dafydd Tristan Davies was given the role of Cabinet Minister for Government Effectiveness and the Constitution, while Mabon ap Gwynfor was appointed the Health and Care brief.

Former Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price will take up the position of Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy.

Anna Brychan was appointed Cabinet Minister for Education and the Welsh Language Llyr Gruffydd will take up the Rural Resilience and Sustainability brief.

Sian Gwenllian will take on the position of Cabinet Minister for Local Government, Housing and Planning and Nerys Evans was appointed as a Deputy Minister to oversee Public and Preventative Health.

Delyth Jewell was appointed Deputy Minister for Social Care, Mental Health and Women’s Health and newcomer Mark Hooper will oversee Wales’ transport.

Cefn Campbell was appointed Deputy Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education Elfyn Llwyd will take up the position of Counsel General.

Deputy First Minister Sioned Williams added: “I am humbled to have been appointed Deputy First Minister by the First Minister of Wales, Rhun ap Iorwerth, and I take on this role with a deep sense of purpose.

“This Government for all is committed to turning promise into immediate action for the people of Wales, with a clear focus on tackling the challenges facing every community.

“I am determined to take action on our priorities from day one, particularly rolling out our childcare offer and urgently tackling child poverty so that every child has the security and opportunity they deserve.”

Responding to the announcement Darren Millar, Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, cautioned it had a difficult task in undoing the damage of the past 27 years under the previous administration.

He said: “People in Wales did not vote for a change in personnel, they voted for a change in direction.

“We need new ideas and new governance, not the same old politics of the past 27 years.

“This new Plaid Cymru Government has a monumental task ahead of it, and for the sake of the people of Wales, I want it to succeed where Labour fell short.

“My magnificent seven Welsh Conservative team will do everything in our power to hold them to account and ensure they deliver for Wales.”