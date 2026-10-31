First Minister urges renewed commitment to peace ahead of national remembrance service

Nation.Cymru staff

First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth has called for a renewed commitment to a more peaceful world as Wales prepares to hold its National Service of Remembrance in Cardiff.

The service will take place at the Welsh National War Memorial in Alexandra Gardens, Cathays Park, on Sunday, November 8, with a two-minute silence at 11am.

Mr ap Iorwerth, who will lay a wreath during the ceremony, said continuing global instability made it more important than ever to remember those who had died and support the Armed Forces community.

“The National Service of Remembrance brings communities across Wales and the world together to honour the courage, service and sacrifice of our Armed Forces and veterans to whom we owe an immense debt of gratitude,” he said.

“We remember all those who lost their lives in service, while also recognising the servicemen and women serving overseas today, the dangers they face, and the demands placed on them and their families.

“At a time of continuing global instability, it is more important than ever that we come together to remember and to offer our steadfast support to the whole Armed Forces community and redouble our commitment to a more peaceful world.”

The ceremony is jointly organised by Cardiff Council and the Welsh Government, in partnership with the Royal British Legion.

Detachments from the Royal Navy, Army, Royal Air Force and Cadet Forces will assemble at the memorial by 10.40am. They will be joined by former service personnel and representatives of organisations connected with current and past conflicts.

Commemorations will begin at 10.30am with music from the Canton Salvation Army Band. The service will start shortly before 11am, with opening words from Reverend Canon Stewart Lisk, honorary chaplain to Cardiff Council.

The Cardiff Arms Park Choir and Cardiff Military Wives Choir Caerdydd will also perform.

At 10.59am, a bugler from the Royal Welsh Regimental Band and Corps of Drums will sound the Last Post. A gun salute by 104 Regiment Royal Artillery, Newport, will mark the start of the two-minute silence.

A second gun salute will signal its end, followed by Reveille.

Cardiff Council leader Cllr Chris Weaver, who will also lay a wreath, said: “Remembrance Sunday is an important moment for people across Cardiff and Wales to come together and remember those who gave their lives, recognise those who have served, and ensure their sacrifice is never forgotten.

“It is a national moment of reflection, remembering all those living in conflict zones today, and paying tribute to all of our current Armed Forces as they continue to serve around the world.”

The ceremony will close with Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau and God Save the King, performed by the Band of the Royal Welsh and Corps of Drums. Members of the public will then be welcome to lay their own wreaths at the memorial.

March Past

Participants and guests will gather afterwards outside the Glamorgan Building on King Edward VII Avenue for the March Past and Salute, taken by the Vice Lord-Lieutenant of South Glamorgan and the Lord Mayor of Cardiff.

The Lord Mayor, Cllr Michael Michael, will also lead tributes at the opening of the Welsh National Field of Remembrance at Cardiff Castle on November 4.

He said: “The Welsh National Field of Remembrance provides a meaningful space for reflection, remembrance and gratitude. It allows us to honour the dedication and bravery of service personnel past and present, while recognising the sacrifices made by their families.”