First Minister visits Ireland for first overseas trip

In her first overseas visit as First Minister, Eluned Morgan is in Dublin and Cork this week as part of engagements to strengthen further the links between Wales and Ireland.

The main purpose of FM’s visit will be to attend the Ireland-Wales Ministerial Forum in Cork today (Friday 18th October), hosted by the Tánaiste, Micheál Martin.

This is the fourth Forum, following meetings in Cardiff in 2021, Cork in 2022 and Bangor in North Wales last year.

Key areas

The Forum focusses on six key areas to work in partnership between Ireland and Wales – Political and Official Engagement; Trade and Tourism; Climate and Sustainability; Education and Research; Culture, Language and Heritage; and, Communities, Diaspora and Sport.

Yesterday, the First Minister visited Dublin, where she met Irish President Michael D. Higgins at the President’s Official residence.

The First Minister also met with Eamon Ryan TD, Ireland’s Minister for Transport and Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications in Dublin and will hold a bilateral meeting with the Tánaiste as part of Friday’s Forum events in Cork.

‘Strong working relationship’

Eluned Morgan said: “Wales and Ireland are enjoying a strong working relationship across many of our shared economic and cultural interests. This bond between our two nations is built on age-old connections and deep cultural links.

“We share common values and interests, as modern, globally-connected countries and are committed to advancing equality, sustainability, and the promotion of cultural heritage. We established a Welsh Government office in Dublin in 2012, which has helped built connections and pursue areas of collaboration.

“I look forward to our relationship growing even stronger in future years.”

