First Minister vows to defend Labour’s dominance despite slump in polls

Wales’ First Minister has said she is determined to ensure Welsh Labour remains what she described as “the most successful democratic political party on the planet”, despite opinion polls suggesting the party could finish in third place at the next Senedd election.

Earlier this month a YouGov poll suggested Plaid Cymru is on course to win the largest number of seats in the Senedd next May.

The data confirmed Labour is continuing to haemorrhage support and will be in a distant third place in a Welsh Parliament dominated by Plaid Cymru and Reform UK after the election in May next year.

In an interview with The Guardian, Eluned Morgan acknowledged the pressure facing Labour after more than a century of political dominance in Wales, but insisted she was ready for the challenge.

“Of course I feel the pressure, but I’m also determined to turn this round,” she told the newspaper. “We’re the most successful democratic political party on the planet. It’s a long winning streak. We’re up for the fight.”

Eluned Morgan became Labour’s first female head of government in the UK in summer 2024, following the resignation of Vaughan Gething amid a donations controversy.

While she is widely seen as energetic and personable, Labour suffered a significant setback in October with its defeat at the Caerphilly by-election.

Reflecting on that result, Morgan said it had been “difficult” but argued it underlined the need for renewal. She pointed to the imminent departure of long-standing figures such as former first minister Mark Drakeford and social justice secretary Jane Hutt as evidence of generational change within Welsh Labour.

“They helped establish and protect devolution through years of austerity,” she said. “But what I’m setting out now is a vision for Wales to move from a post-industrial society to one embracing a digital, technology-driven future powered by clean energy made here in Wales.”

The First Minister also highlighted recent initiatives including plans for a new nuclear power station on Ynys Môn and the creation of two artificial intelligence growth zones in south Wales.

She also criticised opposition parties, warning that a Plaid Cymru-led government would be distracted by constitutional debates, while Reform UK posed risks to public services and investment.

She said Wales relied heavily on overseas-trained workers, particularly in health services, and rejected what she described as Reform’s “negative” approach to immigration.

While some Labour figures have privately suggested time in opposition could allow the party to reset, the First Minister told The Guardian it would be “an awful thing” for Wales. She argued Labour offered stability at a time of global uncertainty, adding: “What we can offer is stability in an age of instability.”