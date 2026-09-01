First Minister warns Welsh Government budget will shrink in real terms

Nation.Cymru staff

First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth has warned that the Welsh Government will have less money to spend in real terms next year as he prepares to press the UK Government for more funding.

Mr ap Iorwerth is expected to use a press conference on Wednesday to say financial pressures will not be allowed to “dim” his new administration’s ambitions for Wales.

He will warn that the Welsh Government’s budget for next year is set to be even lower in real terms than this year’s and argue that the case for what he considers fairer funding from Westminster has become more urgent.

The First Minister is expected to raise the issue directly with UK Prime Minister when the pair meet in October.

His comments come as the Welsh Government publishes a progress report covering its first 100 days in office.

The government says the initial actions planned for each of its 96 commitments have now been completed.

Mr ap Iorwerth will say: “I’m proud that my government has kept its promise to the people of Wales.

“In our first 100 days, we’ve hit the ground running, laying the foundations for change that will deliver better outcomes in people’s lives. That’s what matters most.

“The emphasis in this next period will be on ensuring Wales moves forward. We want to focus now on turning early action into lasting results.

“We’ll drive down waiting lists, secure a more sustainable future for our health service, help families with living costs, create good jobs, raise standards in our schools, tackle child poverty and stand up for our country.”

The First Minister is also expected to discuss the launch of his administration’s new Programme for Government and plans for closer cooperation with the Scottish Government.

He will also provide an update on an upcoming Wildfires and Resilience Summit.