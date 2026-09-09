First Minister welcomes tougher UK stance on Israel

Mark Mansfield

Rhun ap Iorwerth has welcomed Britain’s tougher stance towards Israel but said ministers had been “far, far too slow” to act.

The First Minister’s comments follow the decision to ban trade with illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, which has triggered a diplomatic row with Israel.

Mr ap Iorwerth said: “These are illegal settlements under international law, this is ethnic cleansing, I’m pleased to hear, now, a strengthening of language from UK Government.

“UK Government in recent years has been far, far too slow to respond.

“We need, internationally, governments to stand up and make their voices heard to bring pressure to bear on the Israeli government.

“I’m pleased to hear that language. I regret that we haven’t heard it sooner.

“We have to welcome now the fact that there seems to be a growing sense across the world of the need to be very, very firm in calling out Israel, as I have always wanted to do.”

The trade ban was announced by Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband in response to the continued expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

Mr Miliband said plans to expand Israeli settlements in the E1 area of the occupied West Bank, east of Jerusalem, would make a two-state solution “unviable” by “cutting through the heart of Palestine”.

He also accused the Israeli government of turning a blind eye to what he described as “ethnic cleansing” and said settler violence in the West Bank was “rampant”.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham defended the decision in the House of Commons, saying Britain had to show “leadership on the world stage”.

He said: “In this difficult and dangerous world, Britain has to stand for something.

“Britain has to show leadership. Britain has to stand for fairness against injustice.

“Where people are being bullied out of their homes, intimidated, we will always stand with the underdog and take what action we can to support them.”

Israel has condemned the move, with foreign minister Gideon Saar announcing the closure of the British consulate in East Jerusalem and banning 11 MPs, including former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, from entering the country.

‘Gesture politics’

Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis described the ban as “gesture politics”, while Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said it was “performative politics” intended to appeal to Labour MPs and activists.

Mr Miliband, who described himself as a “proud British Jew”, said he respected Sir Ephraim but disagreed with him.

Green Party leader Zack Polanski backed the action, while Jewish peace organisation Yachad described it as an “important and necessary development”.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage spoke to Mr Saar on Wednesday, with the Israeli foreign minister saying Mr Farage had told him a Reform government would reverse the approach taken by Labour.

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