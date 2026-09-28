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First Ministers’ meeting ‘not a threat to the UK’, says Farage

28 Sep 2026 2 minute read
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during a walkabout in Merthyr Tydfil. Photo Andrew Matthews / PA Media

Neil Pooran, Press Association Scotland News Editor

Nigel Farage has said the meeting of First Ministers in Cardiff earlier this month is not a “threat to the United Kingdom”.

The Reform UK leader also dismissed a suggestion that him becoming Prime Minister would boost support for Scottish independence.

Mr Farage insisted that Scottish independence is a “settled issue”.

The First Ministers of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland met in Cardiff on September 14, in a summit aimed at putting pressure on Downing Street to hold independence referendums.

On Monday, Mr Farage joined his Reform colleagues in Edinburgh.

Following their meeting, Mr Farage told LBC: “The Celtic alliance is for the birds frankly … especially in the case of Wales – where there’s not even a debate about this going on.

“In Scotland it’s a settled issue. There was a referendum, it’s a generational thing.

“So no, I don’t see a threat to the United Kingdom because the leaders met last week.”

Mr Farage was also asked by The Scotsman about polling suggesting support for Scottish independence would surge if he became Prime Minister.

He said: “I’ve heard all this before, if Britain votes to leave the European Union, Scotland will leave within three years.

“You heard all these threats, don’t take them seriously.”

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3 Comments
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Jeff
Jeff
34 minutes ago

That’s the bloke that is afraid of the UK tackling Russian interference.

Farage will sell off the NHS. How much do you want to pay for a bypass op. 30k? Its free at the moment.

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Amir
Amir
27 minutes ago

Just mentioning this deluded liar’s name is sufficient for Scotland Wales and northern Ireland to gain independence.

0
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Erisian
Erisian
15 minutes ago

Must you report every !~@%%%!! word that muppet utters?
We really don’t need to know every mind-fart he expresses.

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