First Minister shares vision for ‘new era of co-operation’ with trade unions

Nation Cymru staff

First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth has told trade union leaders that Welsh workers and their communities are set to benefit from a landmark shift in how the Welsh Government shapes policy.

In a keynote speech to TUC Cymru’s biennial congress this morning, the FM outlined a programme placing workers’ voices at the centre of government — from procurement and skills to industrial remediation and the green transition.

Public bodies in Wales currently spend more than £8 billion a year on procurement. The Welsh Government aims to increase the share of public contracts awarded to Welsh-based firms from around 55% to over 70%, with the potential to support tens of thousands of jobs.

Among the new Welsh Government’s flagship policies will be a new National Development Agency, established to attract high-quality, fair-work jobs to Wales. A commitment to renewed social partnership with trade unions, employers and government will also guide solutions to complex challenges, including the just transition to clean energy.

The First Minister told the Congress: “As a union member myself, I personally have taken part in collective action. And that belief in the power of trade unions was instilled in me through having not one but two parents who were national trade union presidents.

“I may have stood on picket lines with some of you in the past. I have stood with educators, health and care workers, transport staff and others to take a stand for fairness, for dignity, and for the sake of a sustainable future for our public services.

“And now that I’m in the privileged position of being your First Minister, it’s my duty to remember the lessons I learnt from that solidarity.

“I want to ensure that workers’ voices are embedded in policymaking from the outset. I know that empowering you, tapping into your lived experience and giving you a seat at the table will stand Wales in good stead.

“I hope our pledges to extend free school meals, introduce the most generous childcare offer anywhere in these islands, and pilot a Welsh Child Payment will help those households experiencing in-work poverty.

“We can create workplaces where respect and fairness are the norm, not the exception. We can ensure that prosperity is shared across all parts of our country. But achieving that vision will require all of us—Government, unions, employers, and communities—working together.

“That is the partnership I am committed to.”