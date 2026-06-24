First new Metro tram-trains enters passenger services

Mark Mansfield

Transport for Wales has launched the first of its new tram-trains into passenger service, marking a major milestone in the rollout of the South Wales Metro.

Confirming the development, a TfW spokesperson told Nation.Cymru: “Our transformation of the services in the Valleys has reached the next stage, with a first Class 398 service in operation.

“We will progressively roll out these trains over more services and more routes throughout 2026.”

The first tram-train carried passengers for the first time on the Pontypridd to Cardiff Bay line on Monday.

The new tram-trains are the latest addition to the South Wales Metro programme, which is transforming rail services across Cardiff and the Valleys through new trains, upgraded stations and major infrastructure improvements.

The tram-trains will initially operate on the Cardiff Bay line before being introduced on routes serving Aberdare, Merthyr Tydfil and Treherbert as the Metro network expands.

TfW says the new fleet will play a key role in delivering faster and more frequent services, helping to create a “turn up and go” railway for Valley communities.

The fully electric trains feature level boarding to improve accessibility, three open-plan carriages and dedicated spaces for wheelchairs and bicycles.

TfW says the trains and wider Metro upgrades will help cut journey times and support services running every 15 minutes on key Valley routes.

The introduction follows several years of testing and staff training.

Earlier this month, TfW said preparations were entering their final stages, with drivers and train managers completing training ahead of the launch.

Chief Infrastructure Officer Dan Tipper said: “The tram-trains are central to delivering the faster, more frequent journeys promised by the South Wales Metro and, alongside pay as you go, will support a true turn-up-and-go service for communities across the Valleys.”

Unlike conventional trains, the tram-trains are also capable of operating on light rail infrastructure, opening up possibilities for future network expansion, including proposals linked to Cardiff Crossrail.

The same tram-train that entered service this week was driven by King Charles III when he officially opened the new depot at Taff’s Well in November last year.

Toilets

As part of the rollout, TfW is also upgrading toilet facilities at stations across the Metro network.

Nine new station toilets are being installed and five existing facilities refurbished along the Treherbert, Aberdare and Merthyr lines. Temporary facilities are also being provided at Pontypridd, Trefforest and Radyr while refurbishment work is carried out.

The investment comes because, as with many tram and Metro systems elsewhere in the UK and Europe, the new vehicles do not include onboard toilets.

TfW says passengers using the tram-train network should never be more than 20 minutes away from a toilet facility.

The arrival of the new fleet is expected to eventually replace some of the oldest diesel trains currently operating on Metro routes.

TfW has said the rollout will continue throughout 2026 as more tram-trains enter service and the wider South Wales Metro programme moves towards full operation.