First new trains enter service on the Cambrian Coast Line

Nation Cymru staff

A new era for rail travel in north and mid Wales has begun as Transport for Wales’ first new Class 197e trains enter passenger service on the Cambrian Coast Line.

The new trains that are built in Wales, are replacing trains that have served the route for more than 30 years, offering customers a more comfortable, modern and accessible journey between Machynlleth and Pwllheli.

Customers will benefit from faster Wi-Fi, at-seat power points, bilingual digital information screens and modern air-conditioning, alongside a fully accessible toilet and dedicated spaces for passengers with reduced mobility.

The introduction is part of the Welsh Government’s £800 million investment in brand-new trains across Wales and the borders. The Class 197e fleet has been equipped to operate with the specialist signalling system used on the Cambrian Line, paving the way for more of the new trains to join the route over the coming months.

To prepare for the wider roll-out, TfW has also raised sections of the platforms at six stations along the Cambrian line, helping wheelchair users and customers with reduced mobility to get on and off the trains more easily.

Deputy Minister for Transport, Mark Hooper, said: “These new trains mark a significant step forward for passengers, delivering the modern and reliable railway that communities along the Cambrian Coast deserve.

“This investment is about more than just new trains, it’s about TfW delivering better journeys for passengers, on trains built in Wales, for the people of Wales.”

Colin Lea, Planning and Performance Director at TfW, said: “This is a proud moment for TfW and an exciting milestone for our customers across the Cambrian line. These new trains will transform journeys, with modern facilities, improved accessibility and a more comfortable travel experience.

“Replacing trains that have served the route for more than three decades is a major step forward. We’re delighted to welcome the first customers on board and look forward to introducing more of these trains across the Cambrian line in the months ahead.”

The new trains are being introduced on the Cambrian Coast first. Until late 2026, customers travelling between the Cambrian Coast and Shrewsbury or Birmingham need to change trains at Machynlleth. Journeys between Aberystwyth and Birmingham won’t be affected.

Additional staff are available at Machynlleth to help customers make their connection. Customers are encouraged to check before travelling at tfw.wales/timetables or through the TfW app.

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