First official Upside Down House to open in Wales

Cardiff will welcome a new visitor attraction this February as Upside Down House UK opens its first official location in Wales.

Located on Queen Street, the Upside Down House Cardiff joins Bristol, Liverpool and London as the latest of these immersive experiences in UK cities.

Designed for families, content creators and visitors of all ages, the attraction offers optical illusions and fun photo opportunities.

Inspiration has been taken from the legend of the Welsh Dragon, with the wooden exterior a bright red and green.

Inside the Upside Down House are eight themed rooms and immersive spaces celebrating Welsh culture and imagination.

These include a rugby-themed tribute to Wales’ sporting passion, and a farm-style lounge featuring playful sheep details and cosy interiors.

Upside Down House UK shared their aim to create “a vibrant new landmark on Queen Street.”

Alex Barbary, Associate Director of Upside Down House UK, said: “We’re incredibly excited to bring the Upside Down House to Cardiff.

“Operating our first location in Wales is a huge milestone as we continue to grow and share our experience with an even wider audience.

“Cardiff’s creativity and culture are woven throughout the experience, and we can’t wait to welcome visitors from across Wales and beyond to step inside and turn their world upside down.”

Tickets are on sale now, offering early access to the Upside Down House which will officially open on 27 February.