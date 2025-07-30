First phase of delayed £200m-plus health and leisure project set to be handed over to council

Richard Youle, local democracy reporter

The first phase of a £200 million-plus healthcare, medical research and leisure development in Llanelli is expected to be handed over to Carmarthenshire Council in the “next few weeks” following delays.

It’ll consist of a new leisure centre, including a sports hall and fitness studios, plus a 25m swimming pool, a learner pool, and a hydrotherapy pool. There’ll also be a cafe, a communal space, and a health and well-being academy with a range of clinical rooms run by Swansea University.

Work began at the Delta Lakes site in Llanelli early in 2023 and the aim was to complete phase one – or Canolfan, as it’s now known – in autumn 2024.

Bad weather

The target date slipped and the council, which is leading the project, announced last September that due to bad weather delays Canolfan would open in spring 2025.

With summer now in full swing, the Local Democracy Reporting Service asked the council when it would be ready. A council spokeswoman said: “We’re anticipating the handover of the building from (contractor) Bouygues UK in the next few weeks, and we’ll be in a position to publish an opening date shortly after that.”

She added that a further period of around three weeks would be needed to get the leisure centre ready for use by the public. “With the size and scope of Canolfan, some additional fit-out works will take place after opening,” she said.

The second and third phases of Pentre Awel will include up to 370 assisted living units for people with differing care needs, and additional business space. The fourth and final phase will feature housing and a hotel.

The complex is on a site the size of 40 rugby pitches and will also accommodate a nursing home, landscaped paths and habitat improvements.

Swansea Bay City deal

Pentre Awel is one of nine Swansea Bay city deal projects which span Carmarthenshire, Swansea, Pembrokeshire and Neath Port Talbot. It is currently expected to cost £218 million compared to an original business target of £202 million, according to a city deal report published this month.

Just over half the £218 million is expected to come from the private sector, with £40 million coming from central Government and £68 million from the council and other public sector partners. The report of the joint committee which oversees the city deal said more than 140 businesses and organisations have expressed an interest in leasing space or collaborating with Pentre Awel.

Speaking during a Pentre Awel site visit in 2024, Carmarthenshire Council leader Darren Price said he believed it could address health, economic and housing challenges on one site while also providing education and business innovation space. “It will deliver long-lasting health, social and economic benefits,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

