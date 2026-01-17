First phase of repairs to historic rail tunnel successfully completed

The first week of essential track renewal works inside the historic Berwyn Tunnel on the Llangollen and Corwen Railway has been completed successfully.

The programme of work focuses on replacing sections of old track within the tunnel, including rails, sleepers and associated components.

The renovation is designed to ensure the railway remains safe, reliable and fit for continued operation, and represents a significant investment in the long-term future of the line.

Berwyn Tunnel is one of the most challenging and historically significant structures on the former Ruabon to Barmouth route.

Constructed between 1864 and 1865, the 689-yard curving tunnel lay unused for several decades before being brought back into service during the 1990s.

Its age, length and confined environment mean that any major engineering work must be carefully planned and tightly controlled.

During the current programme, sections of the existing track are being removed in a phased approach and transported out of the tunnel using specialist rail vehicles.

Materials that remain serviceable are being recovered and reused where possible, while worn-out components are removed.

The track bed is then renewed before new concrete sleepers and modern flat-bottom rails are installed.

Mechanical plant is being used wherever possible to reduce manual handling and improve safety for those involved.

Dave Shaw, Permanent Way Supervisor and Person in Charge of the Works, said:“ This has been an excellent first week and a real credit to everyone involved. Replacing track in a tunnel like Berwyn is complex work, but it is absolutely critical to the safe operation of the railway. The team is following the plan carefully and delivering exactly what was needed.”

Llangollen Railway Trust’s Engineering Manager, Tim Pulford, also praised the effort so far, highlighting the professionalism, teamwork and strong focus on safety shown by staff, volunteers and contractors. He paid particular tribute to the Civil Engineering team, whose support he said had been invaluable during the initial stages.

The works are being carried out under a controlled engineering possession, overseen by the Permanent Way Supervisor and supported by employed staff, volunteers and specialist contractors. Once completed, the new track will be fully inspected and formally signed off before being returned to service.

The investment is expected to reduce the risk of unplanned disruption and help ensure trains can continue to run safely through one of the railway’s most important structures.