First phase of work on new £120 million health park underway

A new £120 million health facility is being developed in Llantrisant, with ministers saying it could help improve access to diagnostic tests and reduce waiting times across south-east Wales.

The Llantrisant Health Park, being built near the Royal Glamorgan Hospital, will initially focus on expanding diagnostic services, including MRI and CT scans, X-rays, ultrasound and endoscopy.

The first phase of the project will create a community diagnostic hub intended to increase testing capacity and allow more patients to be seen closer to home.

The scheme has been developed jointly by three health boards – Cwm Taf Morgannwg, Cardiff and Vale, and Aneurin Bevan – in an effort to share resources and specialist staff across the region.

The Welsh Government is providing £120 million towards the development and has also agreed funding for an outline business case for a second phase, which is expected to include a regional orthopaedic centre.

First Minister Eluned Morgan and Health Secretary Jeremy Miles visited the site on Thursday.

Eluned Morgan said the project would help increase capacity for tests and assessments, although she also pointed to recent reductions in waiting lists.

“The Llantrisant Health Park will make it easier and quicker for people to have assessments closer to home,” she said.

Jeremy Miles said the development formed part of wider efforts to address pressures on the NHS.

“Bringing services together in this way is intended to improve access and make better use of specialist staff and equipment,” he said.

Paul Mears, chief executive of Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board, said the new facility would allow more services to be delivered in a single location.

“By bringing together diagnostic and specialist services, we can improve access and reduce delays,” he said.

The project comes as the Welsh NHS continues to face significant demand, with waiting times remaining a key political issue ahead of the next Senedd election.

Ministers have argued that investment in diagnostic capacity is essential to reducing backlogs, as earlier testing can lead to quicker treatment decisions.

Construction work is now under way on the first phase of the health park, with further details on later stages expected once business cases are approved.