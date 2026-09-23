First Royal Welsh Show tickets released as countdown begins

Nation.Cymru staff

Advance tickets are now available for one of Europe’s leading livestock shows as they prepare for their winter showcase.

Tickets are now on sale for the two-day event at the Royal Welsh Showground in Llanelwedd, Builth Wells on November 30 and December 1.

The Winter Fair brings together some of the finest livestock, food, shopping and entertainment, attracting visitors from across Wales and beyond to enjoy the festive event.

Livestock exhibitors still have time to enter, with entries open until Wednesday, October 7 via the Royal Welsh Agricultura Society,

The fair will showcase top-quality cattle, sheep, pigs and horses as competitors vie for championship titles and prestigious trophies. Visitors can witness the excitement of the auctions on the final day, when prize-winners go under the hammer in the show rings.

There is plenty more to see beyond the livestock, with competitions and classes covering floral art, hounds, dressed poultry, eggs and pigeons, butchery, meat hampers, cookery, produce and handicraft.

The Winter Fair is also a popular destination for Christmas shopping, with hundreds of trade stands offering a wide range of gifts, crafts and unique products. On the Monday evening, the showground stays open for late-night Christmas shopping, before the day closes with a spectacular pyro musical firework display at 7pm.

Food and drink take centre stage in the Food Hall, showcasing Welsh-produced products from artisan cheeses and baked goods to seasonal treats and gifts. The Gwledd | Feast area will also bring together Welsh street food and local producers, with live music on the Gwledd Stage throughout the two days.

Taking place during term time, the Winter Fair provides a unique chance for schoolchildren and college students to explore the journey of food from farm to fork, while Santa’s Grotto adds a sprinkle of Christmas magic.

The Countryside Careers programme also gives students the opportunity to discover the wide range of careers available across the rural, agricultural and land-based industries. Schools, colleges and universities must register their group visits by October 12.

The event opens to the public at 8am on both days. Advance online tickets are on sale now: £24 on Monday, £22 on Tuesday and £5 for children (under fives go free). RWAS members can also enjoy exclusive discounts.

For full details, to buy tickets, enter livestock or view schedules, visit the RWAS website.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.