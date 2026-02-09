First school in Wales signs Smartphone Free Childhood Parent Pact

Adam Johannes

A small school in rural Wales is taking a big stand against the pressures of smartphones and social media, saying it aims to give children their childhood back.

Nant-y-Cwm Steiner School in Pembrokeshire has become the first school in Wales to sign the Smartphone Free Childhood Parent Pact, a fast growing UK movement encouraging families to delay giving children smartphones until at least 14, and access to social media until 16.

The idea behind the pact is that parents all act together, so no child feels like the odd one out for not having the latest phone in their pocket.

School leaders say too many families feel trapped by peer pressure, worried their child will be isolated if they do not keep up. The move is aimed squarely at tackling that pressure, which parents say often leaves them feeling they have little choice but to hand over a phone earlier than they would like.

By signing the pact, parents can see how many others locally have joined and connect with one another for mutual support. Families commit together, helping to build confidence that they are not swimming against the tide and ensuring children are not singled out as “the only one” without a smartphone. Families move as a community rather than alone.

The move comes as concerns about children’s relationship with phones and social media continue to mount. In January, the UK Government launched a consultation on children’s social media use and signalled tougher expectations for schools to be phone-free by default, with Ofsted set to check mobile phone policies during inspections.

Phones

At Nant-y-Cwm, pupils already spend their school days without phones on site. Instead, children are encouraged to learn through practical activities, time outdoors, imaginative play and face-to-face friendships.

The school says this approach helps protect attention span and wellbeing, especially in the early years when habits are formed and confidence is still growing.

A school spokesperson said: “As a Steiner-Waldorf school, Nant-y-Cwm has always been a phone-free environment, and this is a deliberate and values-led choice. We believe deeply in protecting childhood and in giving children the time and space to be fully present in their learning, play, and relationships.”

They added: “Without phones during the school day, children are more present with each other, more focused, and more grounded in school life.”

The school says its wider approach to technology is careful and age-appropriate, stressing that the policy is about putting children first rather than rejecting technology outright. “We recognise the place of technology as a tool for learning, but we are careful about when and how it is introduced.”

The school is now inviting local parents, carers and community members to explore the Parent Pact, helping families work together to create a calmer, less pressured early childhood for the next generation.