First Scouts in Wales receive new national badge

Nation.Cymru staff

A group of young people from ScoutsCymru became the first in Wales to be presented with a new national badge celebrating Welsh culture, heritage and identity.

The Cennin Pedr Award, developed in partnership with young people, encourages Scouts of all ages to explore Welsh language, traditions, stories and historic places through a range of hands-on and creative activities.

The award was officially launched at Caerphilly Castle on 11 July 2026, where young people from Squirrels, Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorer sections who piloted the badge, were presented with their badges, becoming the first in Wales to achieve the Cennin Pedr Award and helping shape its development ahead of a national rollout.

The launch was attended by the High Sheriff of Gwent, Mrs Shereen Williams MBE, Mrs Agnes Xavier Phillips JP DL, the Deputy Lord-Lieutenant of Gwent, Mr Mike Prew, Town Mayor of Caerphilly, Dr Kathryn Roberts, Cadw Chief Executive and over 60 young people and volunteers from Scouting right across Wales.

Maddie, a member of the ScoutsCymru Youth Team who helped develop the award said: “It’s been really exciting to help develop something that other young people across Wales can now take part in. From learning new Welsh words to visiting historic places, there’s something in the award for everyone.”

As part of the partnership, Cadw is supporting the award through funding and by enabling access to its historic sites across Wales, giving young people the opportunity to experience Welsh heritage first-hand and connect with the places that tell the nation’s story.

Dr Kathryn Roberts, Cadw Chief Executive said: “I am proud that Cadw is supporting the Cennin Pedr Award. This is a fantastic way for young people to engage with and learn about Wales’ incredible heritage and culture.

Our historic places play a vital role in shaping modern Wales and it’s been great to see the passion of everyone receiving their awards today. We look forward to welcoming more young people to our monuments while they explore our shared heritage and work towards the Cennin Pedr award”

The award has been designed to be accessible across all sections, from Squirrels to Explorers, with activities ranging from learning Welsh songs and exploring the Eisteddfod, to cooking traditional food, visiting historic sites and engaging with the Scout Promise in Welsh.

Jamie, also a member of the ScoutsCymru Youth Team and integral in the development of the award, said: “Gwobr Cennin Pedr is about bringing Wales to life. It’s hands-on, creative and something every young person can see themselves in.”

By combining outdoor adventure, cultural learning and access to some of Wales’ most important historic sites, the Cennin Pedr Award supports young people to build skills, confidence and a stronger sense of connection to Wales.

The Cennin Pedr Award is now available to all Scout groups, with leaders encouraged to deliver it in ways that reflect their local communities, supporting young people to build confidence, develop new skills and deepen their connection to Wales.