First section of Tywi Valley Path opens to public

The first section of a 16-mile path which offers stunning views through one of the most scenic areas of Wales has officially opened.

The Tywi Valley Path follows the former railway track between Carmarthen and Llandeilo.

It is currently being brought back to life as a major leisure and visitor attraction by Carmarthenshire County Council.

Spanning approximately 4 miles – from Abergwili to Nantgaredig – the western section of the Tywi Valley Path was officially opened to walkers, wheelchair users and cyclists on Friday (April 11).

A birds eye view of the stretch shows the beautiful views of the Welsh countryside on offer for visitors.

The full length of the Tywi Valley Path, stretching from Abergwili to Ffairfach, is expected to open in autumn/winter 2025 and will provide a 16.7 mile traffic free path.

It will follow an almost adjacent route to that of the River Tywi as it flows from Llandeilo to Carmarthen, through stunning scenery which takes in castles, country parks and historical estates as well as attractions including Aberglasney Gardens.

Visitors

The major development has been supported by £16.7million from the UK Government.

It’s hoped the path will attract visitors from all over Wales, the UK and beyond with the potential to generate around £4.4million a year for the local economy, creating jobs in local businesses through enhanced visitor attraction and spend.

The council is working with existing and new leisure, hospitality, event organisers and accommodation providers to maximise the large potential of this facility alongside the other traffic free paths Carmarthenshire has offer.

Access to the route is available via Abergwili Museum, and off the B4310 in the centre of Nantgaredig, adjacent to the Rugby Club.

With parking areas available in the area adjacent to the museum grounds and at the Railway Hotel, Nantgaredig, refreshments will be available to purchase at both locations.

Charm

For those that are confident to do so, the route can also be readily accessed from Carmarthen Town centre.

Bins have been provided at key locations along the route and users are reminded to dispose of litter and dog waste responsibly.

Cabinet Member for Transport, Waste and Infrastructure Services – Cllr Edward Thomas said: “We’re delighted to officially open this western section of the Tywi Valley Path in time for the Easter holidays.

“This first-class, traffic-free path offers families, day visitors, and tourists an unparalleled opportunity to experience the unique and breathtaking beauty of the Tywi Valley.

“I am looking forward to opening the whole path, from Abergwili to Ffairfach later in the year. Once completed, the Tywi Valley Path will not only enhance the charm and access to our local towns and villages but also significantly boost tourism throughout the county, bringing significant economic benefits.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

