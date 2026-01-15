First step approved to reopen Victorian railway tunnel

Anthony Lewis Local Democracy Reporter

The first stage of plans to re-open an historic Victorian railway tunnel dating back to the 1880s, has been approved.

A planning application was approved by Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) Council on Thursday, January 15, for the excavation of land to expose the Blaencwm portal of the Rhondda Tunnel.

The applicant, The Rhondda Tunnel Society, has said the proposals are considered to mark the first steps in the long-term strategic objective of unlocking the Rhondda Tunnel to allow for pedestrian and cycle access between the Rhondda and Upper Afan Valley.

The aim of the Rhondda Tunnel Society is to create a “unique visitor experience” in the north of Rhondda Cynon Taf, which attracts people of all ages and abilities to the longest walking and cycling tunnel in Europe.

It will open up the tunnel entrance to allow exploration works on the tunnel structure once initial ground works are carried out within the area of the covered entrance.

In total it is proposed to remove a total of 8,000 cubic metres worth of spoil.

The majority of the existing field containing the entrance portal will require soil removal in order to uncover the portal entrance.

A large area within the south of the site will be used to deposit the excavated earth and spoil and this will be left to regenerate naturally with some seeding with a neutral grass mix in order to allow for the establishment of native species over time.

The applicant has said that it is an appropriate area to deposit soil as it is not considered to be visible from public viewing.

The Rhondda Tunnel was closed to rail traffic in 1968 and both approach cuttings had been filled with colliery waste by 1981.

The tunnel is currently owned by the Westminster Department for Transport and managed by Highways England.

Rules prevent it’s re-opening without ownership being transferred to another suitable body.

The Rhondda Tunnel Society has said detailed examination of the tunnel and its structural integrity was conducted by Balfour Beatty in 2018, which identified that the tunnel was in excellent condition barring some sections which require repair work.

Measures which will mitigate and enhance the local landscape and biodiversity are proposed including the planting of trees of a similar age and size to those which are planned to be removed, landscape management to support native habitats, compliance with identified root protection zones to ensure no detrimental impacts on trees and flora and fauna, the seasonal removal of vegetation outside of the bird nesting season and the safe and secure covering of all excavations with means of escape included for any mammals.

Planting of a grass-seed mix along the banks running either side of the excavated area near the tunnel’s entrance portal is also proposed.

Two letters of support welcoming the re-opening of the tunnel as a tourism feature were received from the public as well as letters from Joel James MS, Rhys ab Owen MS, Andrew RT Davies MS, the Railway Heritage Trust, and Heledd Fychan MS.

Councillor Wendy Lewis said she’d been down into the tunnel a few years ago and that it is in a fantastic condition.

She said: “I really look forward to watching this amazing wonderful project go forward.”

Councillor Loretta Tomkinson said: “It does represent a thoughtful and practical first step towards the reopening of the Rhondda Tunnel.

“It brings a unique walking and cycling route to the area and I’m encouraged particularly by the local support which is really strong from the community and partner organisations and elected representatives.

“This project has the potential to deliver real heritage, tourism and well-being benefits for Blaencwm and the wider Rhondda.”

In recommending approval the planning officers said in their report: “The application is the first stage of a project that will eventually see the Rhondda Tunnel being reopened and adapted to provide a walking and cycle route.

“The opening of the portal will help facilitate any repairs and maintenance necessary and will represent a symbolic commencement of a project that has been at the discussion stage for a number of years.

“The opening of the portal simply reinstates, for most part, the situation that existed prior to 1980 while the deposition of excavated material is considered both policy-compliant and acceptable in ecology terms.”