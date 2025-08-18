First student nurses graduate in Wrexham in over three decades

A health board has welcomed the first student nursing cohort to graduate in 30 years in Wrexham, thanks to a ground-breaking scheme.

The students are the first to complete their degrees on the Health Education and Improvement Wales (HEIW) commissioning contract, following a successful tender for funding back in 2022, which led to a partnership working arrangement between Wrexham University, HEIW and BCUHB. This makes them the first student nurses to graduate in Wrexham in over three decades.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) executive director of nursing and midwifery, Angela Wood, said it was an honour to stand before the students, and admitted to being envious of the group as they started their careers at a time of “incredible opportunity”.

Nerves and excitement

Angela Wood’s speeches in St Asaph and Wrexham marked the end of the first course under the HEIW commissioning contract, at Wrexham University.

Some of the cohort studied at the University’s Plas Coch site, while others did their learning at the St Asaph campus. Significantly for St Asaph, this cohort is the first group of students to study in the central area of North Wales for 30 years – and they will soon be qualified.

Addressing the students – who studied on the adult, children’s or mental health nursing courses – Angela pointed to her own journey as a nurse which started 35 years ago. She urged them to celebrate the moment and dream big.

She said: “Thirty-five years ago, I was in your place. I remember the nerves, the excitement, and the overwhelming sense of possibility. I knew I was stepping into something bigger than myself and I can tell you now, choosing to become a nurse was the best decision I ever made.

“I’m also a little bit jealous, because you are beginning your journey at a time of incredible opportunity. You are entering a profession that is evolving, expanding, and more vital than ever. You will be the ones who shape the future of care in North Wales. You will innovate, advocate, and lead.

“And now, as you prepare to join our workforce, I want you to know: we are ready for you. We welcome you not just as graduates, but as colleagues. You bring fresh perspectives, new energy, and a deep sense of purpose that will enrich our teams and our communities.

“So, take this moment in. Celebrate it. Reflect on how far you’ve come – and dream boldly about where you’ll go next. Nursing is not just a career; it’s a calling. It’s a privilege. Congratulations, from the bottom of my heart. I am so proud of you. I cannot wait to see the impact you will make.”

Historic

Alison Lester-Owen, principal lecturer and professional lead for nursing at the St Asaph campus of Wrexham University, said: “For our students based in St Asaph, this moment is even more historic as they are the first to train in central North Wales in over 30 years. That’s not just a statistic – it’s a powerful reminder of how access to education, close to home, can be transformative both for individuals and communities.”

Professor Paul Davies, deputy vice-chancellor of Wrexham University, said: “At Wrexham University, we are incredibly proud of what our students have achieved – not just academically, but in the way they have embraced the demands of the programme, supported one another and prepared themselves to step into vital roles in our health and care system.

“They are exactly the kind of graduates this region, and the nursing profession needs: resilient, compassionate, skilled, and deeply rooted in the communities they are going on to serve.”

